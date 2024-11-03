The Buffalo Bills were engaged in a tight-knit battle against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. With an opportunity to steal a victory, Tyler Bass didn’t miss his shot.

With five seconds left on the clock, Bass prepared for a 61-yard field goal. He sunk it right between the uprights, giving Buffalo a 30-27 victory. Bass’ kick was the longest field goal in Bills history, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Bass had missed an extra point earlier in the contest, giving himself a bit of redemption with his eventual game-winner. However, it has been a down year overall for Buffalo’s kicker. Heading into their Dolphins matchup, Bass had converted just 80 percent of his field goals. Those struggles dated back to the playoffs, where he missed two field goals in the Wild Card Round and another in the Divisional Round.

However, Bass was able to shake away all the jitters on Sunday. His game-winning kick put him 2-for-2 on 50+ yard attempts in 2024. It also caught the eye of quarterback Josh Allen. After battling through the noise and continuing to improve, he felt it was destiny Bass hit the 61+ yarder, via Getzenberg.

“That’s what stories are made of,” Allen said.

Alongside the field goal completing Tyler Bass’ redemption arc, it moved the Bills to 7-2 on the season. They didn’t stroll to victory against the now 2-6 Dolphins though. The teams traded scores all game with Buffalo not holding a lead greater than seven. But when the team marched it down the field on their final drive, Bass was ready.

The Bills are hoping this victory adds a bit more momentum to their Super Bowl push. It marked their fourth win in a row after back-to-back losses. They’ll have an opportunity to make it five when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. While they’re hoping they won’t need a 60+ yard Bass field goal to win, they’ll appreciate knowing it’s in his bag.