The Bills fell to the Chiefs after a brutal missed field goal.

The Buffalo Bills came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Their season ends in heartbreak as it has many times before. This latest heartbreak is a bit familiar, as it came on a missed 44-yard field goal from kicker Tyler Bass. After the game, though, star quarterback Josh Allen had his teammate's back.

“I wish it wouldn't have been put in that situation. You win as a team, you lose as a team,” Allen told the media, via NFL on CBS. “One play doesn't define a game, it doesn't define a season. People are going to be out there saying that. We gotta be there for (Bass).”

Buffalo's loss marks the sixth time in the last seven seasons the team has failed to reach the Super Bowl. In those seven seasons, the Bills have made the AFC Championship Game just once. Now, it's back to the drawing board for Josh Allen and his team.

Bills' Josh Allen shares a moment with Tyler Bass postgame

Missing such a crucial field goal certainly left Bass feeling dejected after the game. As the Bills walked up the tunnel, though, Allen sought out his teammate. The two shared an embrace as they made their way back to the locker room.

Josh Allen had a moment with Tyler Bass after the Bills loss ❤️ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/2SdNC2hAR7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2024

Allen understandably felt dejected following the loss. And he made clear in no uncertain terms that the feeling had nothing to do with any history between Buffalo and the Chiefs. “It sucks. Losing sucks,” Allen said, via NFL on CBS. “Losing to them, losing to anybody. At home, sucks.”

Things felt as if they were looking up for the Bills in 2023. However, they crashed back down to Earth on Sunday night. And this loss may leave many fans wondering just what Josh Allen and the Bills have to do to get over the hump moving forward.