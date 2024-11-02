Before the Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon, they get a boost on defense as they have activated veteran pass rusher Von Miller from the suspension list according to team's website. Miller was suspended by the NFL on Oct. 1 for “violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy” per Tom Pelissero which the league didn't specifically say what the reasoning for it was.

However, Miller had been accused last November for “assaulting his pregnant girlfriend at their home outside Dallas during the Bills’ bye week” according to The Associated Press. He reportedly turned himself in, but no charges were filed as fast forward to the present and Miller said he is “in a great spot” as he's in line to play Sunday against Miami according to Rochester First.

“I’m in a great spot, I’m just happy all of that stuff is behind me,” Miller said. “Since I’ve been here with the Buffalo Bills, it’s either been injury, PUP list, or the suspension, and I’m just happy to have all the stuff behind me for the first time in two-and-a-half years, and able to just focus on football… All I have to do is just do my part, nothing more, nothing less, and all the other stuff is behind me and I can just focus on football and playing the best football I can possibly play.”

Bills' Von Miller with a new perspective on football after suspension

As Miller had his bold predictions for the Bills, he is ready to continue on the success the team has had as a win over an AFC East rival will give them a bevy of momentum. He played the first four games of the season before being suspended for four games where he is said to have taken a new perspective on football.

“Once you have something taken away from you, whether it’s football stuff, NFL stuff, league stuff, like what happened over last month, or whether it’s injury, you just have a new appreciation for the sport,” Miller said. “Year 14, 35 years old, I’m just grateful to be here and appreciative to be here with the Buffalo Bills, coming back to a really good team.”

Miller has recorded three sacks and five solo tackles so far this season as he is 35-years old and is in the midst of his 13th season in the NFL as he was the second overall pick in the 2011 draft. At any rate, the Bills are at a comfortable 6-2 heading into Sunday's game against the Dolphins are at 2-5.