Published November 30, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Highly sought-after free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is currently on the search for a new team. And it appears that he will be visiting Von Miller and the Buffalo Bills on Friday.

On Tuesday, during his weekly show, The Voncast, Bills edge rusher Von Miller provided an update on Odell Beckham. Jr., It now appears that Beckham is set to take an official visit to the Bills.

Miller stated, “OBJ is taking a visit this Friday. He’s gonna be here. Everybody said “Cowboys this”, but hey man, it ain’t over till it’s over. He’s going to see the Giants, us, and the Cowboys. And I think, when he comes here, I don’t think he’s gonna leave.”

It was previously reported that Odell Beckham Jr. had plans to visit the Bills. But now, Miller has given a concrete date, with the veteran receiver set to make an appearance on Friday.

Before suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl, Beckham put together a strong campaign in 2021. After spending the start of the season with the Cleveland Browns, Beckham joined the Los Angeles Rams, ultimately playing a big role in their Super Bowl run.

In eight regular-season games with the Rams, Beckham recorded 27 receptions for 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns. During the postseason, he was featured heavily in the offense, recording 21 receptions for 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

If Odell Beckham Jr. were to join Miller and the Bills, he could take an already explosive offense to the next level. With a receiving core already consisting of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, Beckham could have all the opportunities to contribute in a big way.

Von Miller, who is currently sidelined with a torn meniscus, appears confident that his longtime friend will join him in Buffalo. If that is the case, the rest of the NFL may be in for a challenge.