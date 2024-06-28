Looking at Von Miller's career, his age, and his recent production for the Buffalo Bills, it seems easy to write off the 13-year veteran as NFL toast. Pop him up, he's done.

Not so fast, said the Buffalo Bills linebacker, who said he's angry at critics who are judging him. The barbs come after a 2023 season where Miller, a sack specialist, didn't take a quarterback down in any of his 12 games.

However, Miller told nbcsports.com that the effects of a 2022 torn ACL injury can be blamed for his decline. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder said he could have sat out the whole season, but decided to play through it and try to help the Bills chase their Super Bowl dreams.

“My biggest individual goal is just getting back to playing my style of football,” Miller told SI.com. “It’s crazy how you get injured, and you come back, and you really shouldn’t have even been playing, and people judge you by a product on the field. I could have easily sat out all of last season, but I couldn’t do my teammates like that. I felt like being later in my career, I didn’t want to sacrifice any of my years. But at the same time, I shouldn’t have been out there. I feel like people are judging me on that, so it’s making me a little bit angry, to be honest.”

LB Von Miller and Bills looking forward

For a team that has been on the verge for several seasons, this year looks particularly promising. And that's especially true if Miller can return to anywhere near his previous form.

In eight of his nine years in Denver — throw out the injury-shortened 2013 season — Miller performed as one of the NFL's best linebackers. After being chosen as AP defensive rookie of the year in 2011, he earned the honor as runner-up for defensive player of the year in 2012. And in 2016, he repeated that finish. Also on his honor-roll list are seven All-Pro selections.

But Miller trended downward when he left Denver in 2021. In each of the last three seasons, he hasn't reached double figures in sacks.

Still, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier this year that Bills GM Brandon Beane remains firmly in Miller's corner. Fowler wrote on X: “Bills GM Brandon Beane has positive outlook on Von Miller, says he should be able to get back to his pre-injury self. Miller’s deal carries $32M in 2024 dead money. Translation: Most likely not going anywhere.”

Miller said he believes Buffalo has winning roster in place

With Josh Allen at quarterback, the Bills remain on pretty much everybody's Super Bowl radar. But Miller said the whole package is there for 2024.

“The biggest team goal is bringing the first Super Bowl to Buffalo,” Miller said. “Everyone feels like they deserve it, and they work hard, but Buffalo Bills fans and Western New York they deserve it, man. They do so much for our community and our football team. Josh Allen is an amazing player and person. He is one of the most amazing people I have ever been around in my life. These guys deserve it, and I’m going to do everything in my power to give it to them.”

With the strength of Buffalo's offense, inspired play from guys like Miller can be the difference maker for this season. Even if Miller doesn't rack up as many snaps, his performance will be judged on numbers.

Miller already has Super Bowl rings with the Broncos and Rams. If he plays in a Super Bowl win with the Bills, he’ll become the first NFL player in history to do it for three different franchises.