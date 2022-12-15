By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league.

On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team. He mentioned how they stack up against some of the other teams around the league.

“Every team has a quarterback, every team has receivers that can get the job done. Of course, every guy’s not Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, or Jalen Hurts. Nobody is like those guys, but every team has a star quarterback, every team has star receivers or skill players. How do I define the core group of guys?” said Miller.

He then went on to add, “This team right here, our foundational players, this is the most talented group of foundational players on a team that I have ever been on. And of course, I was with the Rams last year, and you got Jalen Ramsey. That was the most stars I ever played with. But the core group of players, like this team right here, the foundational players are the most talented players that I have ever been around.”

During the Los Angeles Rams 2021 Super Bowl run, many argued that the team they assembled was one of the best of all time. The offense was headlined by Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Odell Beckham Jr. On the defensive side of the ball, Von Miller played alongside Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

Miller claims that this Bills team has the best core he has ever been surrounded by is no small thing. With Josh Allen, Steffon Diggs, and several other of the league’s best players, there is an argument to be made. Von Miller, even while out for the season, has high hopes in this Bills roster.