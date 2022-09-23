Von Miller is chomping at the bit after Terron Armstead injury update

The Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills will square off Sunday in the only matchup this weekend featuring two 2-0 teams. It’s a battle for the AFC East lead early in the season. The Dolphins are coming off an incredible 42-38 comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, the Bills have demolished both of their opponents thus far. As great as the Bills offense has been, Von Miller and Buffalo’s defense has been equally dominant.

On Sunday, the Bills front might have a decided advantage. On Friday, Dolphins Pro Bowl offensive tackle Terron Armstead missed practice for the third straight day. He’s dealing with a toe injury that he played through in Week 2.

Terron Armstead (toe) not seen at a third consecutive practice on Friday. Tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter also not seen. Cedrick Wilson (ribs) is out of the red jersey. https://t.co/ZhGOmLuxjb — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 23, 2022

Despite playing through the injury, he only missed practice on Wednesday last week. He is yet to practice this week, which might put him on the wrong side of questionable Sunday. That should be a major focus for Von Miller and the Bills defensive front.

Von Miller signed with Buffalo this offseason after winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season. He has actually won a championship both places he’s played during his career, having won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016. Miller has openly spoken about wanting to bring that winning culture with him to Buffalo.

Thus far, he’s had a positive effect. The Bills are among the league leaders in sacks through two weeks, and have completely shut down the Rams and Titans in two blowout wins. But Miami’s offense poses a new challenge. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be a difficult cover.

Miller’s ability to apply pressure on Tua Tagovailoa quickly could be a key. If Armstead is unable to play, that will be much easier.