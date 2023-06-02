Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has nothing left to prove at this point of his Hall of Fame NFL career. He has thwarted some of the greatest quarterbacks the game has seen and earned Super Bowl immortality. And yet, his drive remains as strong as ever.
The 34-year-old provided an update on his recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered on Thanksgiving last season, announcing his intent to play Week 1 vs. Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.
“You know I love guarantees,’’ Miller told 9 News' Mike Klis. “In 2013, I had (ACL) surgery in January and I played at the beginning of August in the preseason. So that put me around seven months, eight months. I know exactly where I’m supposed to be at two months, four months, six months and in the position where I’m at now, I feel great, I feel comfortable. I feel like I’ll be ready to go at the start of the season.”
The eight-time Pro Bowl selection did not quite lock in the full guarantee and backtracked a bit by saying the decision will ultimately be made by the Bills training staff. Though, the fact he even has the 2023-24 season opener as a realistic goal should excite fans.
Going through an extensive recovery process is always grueling, especially for an aging player such as Miller. But he clearly has his heart set on sacking Rodgers in what figures to be a massive Monday Night Football matchup between divisional rivals and playoff hopefuls.
Von Miller is an integral part of this team's championship aspirations and is still a nightmare for opposing offensive lines. He registered eight sacks in 15 games last year. While everyone focused on the team's offensive shortcomings in the postseason, no one knows what kind of difference Miller's presence could have made in the Bills' disappointing Divisional Round defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Fans do not want to ponder any more “what ifs” without the Super Bowl 50 MVP. And by the sound of it, they may not have to.