Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has nothing left to prove at this point of his Hall of Fame NFL career. He has thwarted some of the greatest quarterbacks the game has seen and earned Super Bowl immortality. And yet, his drive remains as strong as ever.

The 34-year-old provided an update on his recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered on Thanksgiving last season, announcing his intent to play Week 1 vs. Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You know I love guarantees,’’ Miller told 9 News' Mike Klis. “In 2013, I had (ACL) surgery in January and I played at the beginning of August in the preseason. So that put me around seven months, eight months. I know exactly where I’m supposed to be at two months, four months, six months and in the position where I’m at now, I feel great, I feel comfortable. I feel like I’ll be ready to go at the start of the season.”