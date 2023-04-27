Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The NFL has faced major scrutiny over the last few seasons for the correlation between turf fields and injuries for players. As the push continues for all-grass fields, Buffalo Bills star Von Miller has partnered with Pennington, a lawn and garden care company, to increase the pressure on the NFL to make the change, reports AdAge’s Tim Nudd. With the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, the move comes with more eyes on the NFL product.

Von Miller was forced out of the 2022 NFL season with a torn ACL that he suffered against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. The Lions of course, have a turf field, so Miller is well aware of the dangers associated with playing on artificial grass. As he prepares for a return in 2023, he is leading the charge to remove all turf fields from NFL stadiums.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Miller is one of many NFL stars who have been vocal about their desires to only play on grass fields, albeit the NFL league office being slow to respond. It would not come as a surprise to see Miller as the face of a campaign airing during the 2023 NFL Draft that attacks the turf fields.

Pennington is a lawn and garden care company that is at the forefront of the movement, penning the hashtag #FliptheTurf in their efforts to remove all artificial fields. There are some teams across the NFL that already have grass fields, although a majority of NFL fields are still turf. With the Bills’ Von Miller as the face of the campaign, Pennington might be the major force that forces the NFL’s hand in installing all grass fields.