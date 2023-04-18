Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The NFL Draft is approaching, and we still have not seen a trade for either Aaron Rodgers or DeAndre Hopkins. Both veterans are still waiting to see where they are headed, and it could linger even longer. Nonetheless, the Buffalo Bills remain a realistic option for Hopkins, and Von Miller just teased a potential trade with an interesting message, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

‘GM Von Miller said that DeAndre Hopkins, who he works out at the same gym with in Dallas, told him he wants to be a Buffalo Bill. BUT he also referenced the similarities to the OBJ situation last year and they’ll see.’

DeAndre Hopkins can still produce at a high level, and the Bills bringing him in alongside Stefon Diggs would be quite the wide receiver duo for Josh Allen. The Kansas City Chiefs are another preferred destination for Hopkins, and playing with one of Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen is intriguing for every offensive player in the NFL.

However, there are some issues regarding a Hopkins trade. He is turning 31 years old in June and played just nine games last year due to a suspension. Still, he caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three scores, so the talent he brings to the table is evident.

Hopkins’ contract is also an issue for most teams, so there are some hurdles for teams to manage if they want to land him. All in all, DeAndre Hopkins coming to Buffalo would be a massive splash, and perhaps Von Miller heads to his front office and makes a plea for a trade to be made.