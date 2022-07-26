Von Miller signed one of the biggest contracts of free agency this offseason when he agreed to a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills. It was a shocking turn of events, as many folks figured Miller would stick around with the Los Angeles Rams after just winning a Super Bowl with them last season.

Leaving the Rams for the Bills is a decision that Von Miller has clearly grappled with all offseason long. And according to Miller, he still hasn’t fully gotten over the decision he made. He recently discussed how hard it has been for him to make the jump from Los Angeles to Buffalo after attending the Rams’ ring ceremony, and his comments will certainly raise some eyebrows among Bills fans.

“So hard to let go of L.A. So hard to let go of Coach McVay, [GM] Les Snead and especially Aaron Donald, man. Every time I think about it, man, I get sad thinking about not playing with them anymore,” Von Miller said, via Peter King’s Football Morning In America.

Miller has insisted he’s happy to be joining Buffalo, but he continues to discuss how upset he is to be leaving the Rams. He’s not going to be leaving Buffalo anytime soon, but it does make you wonder how committed he is to his current Bills squad.

Chances are Von Miller will get over his decision to leave the Rams once he suits up for regular-season action. But until then, he’s clearly going to be upset about the tough decision he had to make this offseason. Bills fans are going to hope that once Miller takes the field, he will forget about the Rams and leave them behind.