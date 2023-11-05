The Bills' return to Cincinnati won't feature Damar Hamlin, as the safety is a healthy scratch once again for Buffalo.

Sunday night will be a rather emotional one for the Buffalo Bills and Damar Hamlin. Nearly a year after a horrific freak accident nearly took the life of Hamlin, Buffalo returns to Cincinnati to face the Bengals. It will be a momentous occasion for Hamlin, who will return to the stadium where he suffered that accident.

However, for those looking forward to see Hamlin suit up for the Bills in Week 9 vs. the Bengals, that's likely not going to happen. Damar Hamlin missed the Bills' last practice, and he's unlikely to play. Hamlin has been a healthy scratch for the last few weeks, and Adam Schefter details why that's the case.

“On an emotional return trip to Cincinnati that will conjure many memories for the Bills, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin is not expected to be active Sunday night vs. the Bengals, per league sources. This is not unusual nor unexpected, as Hamlin has played only one game so far this season, vs. Miami, when Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer was injured. With Hamlin, it’s currently a numbers game; he currently backs up Buffalo’s top four safeties – Poyer, Micah Hyde, Taylor Rapp and Cam Lewis.”

Indeed, the Bills boast one of the best safety rooms on paper with two All-Pro caliber players in Poyer and Hyde, as well as solid options in Rapp and Lewis. Buffalo would be hard-pressed to leave either player for Hamlin, especially in a game as crucial as their Week 9 tilt.

The Bills currently sit at 5-2 for the season, but there's been some warning signs for the team. They got beaten by the lowly New England Patriots, and some of their wins haven't been as convincing as many hoped. They face a Bengals team that is finding their groove midway through the same after a struggle to start the year.

Cincinnati will be the toughest test the Bills face this season. It's unfortunate that Hamlin won't be there on the field, but the team still rallies around the safety. Here's Hyde talking about how Buffalo is dealing with the team's mentality, per the Associated Press.

“His mindset all around is truly inspiring,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said. “I’m excited for him. And it’ll be good for our team to get back there and get back on the field obviously for D-Ham’s sake, but even the guys that attended that game last year.”