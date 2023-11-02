Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin updates fans on his return to Cincinnati and emotions heading into the game this Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills travel back to Paycor Stadium this Sunday to face the Cincinnati Bengals in a matchup that was canceled prior to the final result last season. This was the scene of the accident where Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, leaving the stadium in an ambulance after receiving CPR on the gridiron.

Hamlin recently spoke on his return to the field with Buffalo's Von Miller on “The Voncast,” presented by Bleacher Report.

“I think it's going to be super electric and I think it's going to be nothing but love,” he said.

Hamlin has played multiple games this season, but a return to Cincinnati seems like it's going to bring a different level of emotion.

“Only thing I got to compare it to is just going back into our stadium and how much love and reception it is, you know. So, going back into there, I'm pretty sure it'll be like a bunch of memories, which will you know, make it emotional for me,” he said. “But, I ain't running from it, I'm ready to walk through the fire.”

There's been nothing but love and support from the NFL family in Hamlin's recovery and he's been extremely appreciative of the process. Sunday may be displaying an incredible matchup with two high-powered offenses, but the biggest storyline will most certainly be the reaction to Damar Hamlin getting back on the field that once forced him to question his future.

“I remember just watching on T.V. from the hospital, seeing the stadium when we played the Patriots right after everything happened and it was like electric,” Hamlin recalled. “I think it'll be on that same level and same atmosphere.”