Following a back-and-forth battle between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Josh Allen might've had his MVP game, setting an NFL record in the loss, per NFL Research.

In their 44-42 loss to the Rams, Allen kept the Bills in it while setting an NFL record in the process. Before this performance by Allen, no player in NFL history had ever thrown and rushed for three touchdowns in a regular-season game.

However, following his Week 14 performance, Allen can say he's done something that no other NFL player has done.

Allen was 22-for-37 with 342 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. On the ground, Allen rushed 10 times for 82 yards and three more touchdowns.

Not only did Allen set his own NFL record, but he surpassed one formerly set by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, per the Buffalo Bills' PR department on X.

“Josh Allen connects with Khalil Shakir on the 51-yard touchdown. That marks Allen's 23rd game with two-plus passing touchdowns & one-plus rushing touchdowns, which establishes a new NFL record surpassing Cam Newton (22),” the account wrote.

Though it didn't bring the Bills a win, Allen's performance will live in NFL history books for eternity. While Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley propose their own strong MVP debates, this performance against the Rams should put the icing on the cake for Allen's case.

Bills QB Josh Allen made MVP case in Week 14 loss to Rams

While his biggest competitor plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, Allen's case for MVP should be cemented following his performance against the Rams.

Not only did his performance in Week 14 embody what it means to be the most valuable player to a team, but it was the cherry on top of what's already been an MVP-caliber season for Allen.

Through 13 games, Allen has completed 64.1% of his passes (252/393) for 3,033 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and just five interceptions. As a rusher, Allen has added 416 yards and nine rushing touchdowns to his impressive 2024 campaign.

And while the Bills have plenty to clean up as a team, specifically their defense, Allen's case for MVP should only become stronger after his explosive performance against the Rams in Week 14.