The fated Divisional Round rematch between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals is set to kick off on Sunday. The memories of their tragic Week 17 game is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Aside from the game itself, fans are wondering if Damar Hamlin will be able to attend the game in person. Well, that’s still up in the air according to Sean McDermott, as reported by Mike Giardi.

“Will Damar Hamlin be in the building Sunday? Sean McDermott says he doesn’t know the answer to that and they are just trying to “follow Damar’s cadence.” #Bills”

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills’ Week 17 game against the Bengals after a routine tackle. The safety lay on the field unmoving for what felt like an eternity as medical officials resuscitated him. Eventually, the game was called off as Hamlin was transported to the nearest hospital. The next few days felt like an eternity, but eventually, Hamlin made an amazing recovery.

Still, despite recovering to the point where he can converse, Damar Hamlin still needs time to recover. The Bills safety has a long and arduous road ahead of him as he recovers from this event. Buffalo would greatly appreciate his presence in the stadium, but the fact that he’s fine right now should be enough to energize his teammates.

The Bengals and Bills will once again meet in the Divisional Round to settle things once and for all. Both teams are the cream of the crop: legitimate contenders to take the AFC title. We’ve already seen how exciting this game can be from the short moments in Week 17. Now, we’re about see the whole fireworks show.