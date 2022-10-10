Rumor: Bills ‘reached out’ to Panthers over blockbuster Christian McCaffrey trade

The Buffalo Bills already field one of the NFL’s deadliest offenses. But what if Buffalo had Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey in the backfield with quarterback Josh Allen? In the aftermath of the Panthers’ firing of head coach Matt Rhule, it was reported that other teams would be calling Carolina about potential deals in the hopes that the franchise would opt to enter a rebuild and stockpile draft picks.

According to a rumor from Dan Fetes of 13WHAM, the Bills have made such a call to the Panthers about McCaffrey.

Per Fetes, “the Bills have reached out to the Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey.” Now, that would be a scary sight. McCaffrey, one of the league’s best pass-catchers out of the backfield, joining Allen’s list of weapons that includes wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis.

But why would the Panthers part ways with the All-Pro halfback? Well, for one thing, McCaffrey’s $11.8 million cap figure in 2023 isn’t exactly conducive to a rebuild. Plus, the 26-year-old hasn’t been performing like a top-tier back over the last few seasons, as he has played in a total of 15 games in the last three campaigns combined.

Perhaps the Panthers would benefit from removing McCaffrey’s salary off the books. Such a move would require Carolina to eat a portion of his salary, though it’s something the team is reportedly willing to do, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. That would also make a potential deal with the Bills more palatable.

Firing Matt Rhule ushered in a new era in Carolina. Will Christian McCaffrey be a part of the team heading into uncertain times?

Or will he end up on the Bills’ high-octane offense? Time will tell.