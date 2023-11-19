Buffalo Bills' safety Taylor Rapp was taken out of the stadium in an ambulance after suffering a scary injury.

The Buffalo Bills seemingly can't catch a break as starting safety Taylor Rapp had to be taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering a scary injury. It's not clear what his status is right now, but it was a concerning situation in Buffalo.

Rapp made a tackle, reached for his neck, and then slowly fell to the ground where medical staff rushed to his aid, per Tanner Phifer. An ambulance was eventually brought out to take him to the nearest hospital.

Watch if you want, but here is a video of #Bills Taylor Rapp's injury as he is taken off the field via ambulance pic.twitter.com/XtaYLd1OG7 — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) November 19, 2023

Based on the video, it appears Taylor Rapp may have suffered a neck injury. However, the Bills are likely to provide an update once they know for sure. This is just a horrifying incident for Buffalo, and everyone else involved. Back in January, Damar Hamlin had to be taken off the field in an ambulance. Hopefully, Rapp is able to make a full recovery like Hamlin.

The good news is that Rapp was conscious while being loaded up into the ambulance. You can see him moving his arms and talking with the medical staff. The Bills will closely monitor Taylor Rapp throughout the week and decide what's best for him moving forward.

Rapp has been a consistent safety for the Bills throughout his career. This season he's totaled 27 tackles, a fumble recovery, and half of a sack. Make sure to keep a close eye on Taylor Rapp throughout the week as more information about his injury will eventually come to fruition. Until then, we can only hope for the best.