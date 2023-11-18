Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs loves what he's seen from interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills have been quite up and down throughout the first ten games of the 2023-24 NFL season. The Bills currently sit at an even 5-5, and although Diggs has continued to produce at a high level amongst his NFL wide receiver star counterparts, Buffalo is now searching for answers after a crushing home loss to the Denver Broncos last week and sit in grave danger of missing the playoffs altogether.

In fact, so dire are the straights in Buffalo right now that the Bills recently fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, promoting quarterbacks coach Joe Brady to the interim offensive coordinator role to finish out the season.

Now, Diggs is getting one hundred percent real about how things are going for the Bills right now, including his initial impressions of Joe Brady in his new role.

“We've got to flip the page. It's a new week. It's a new guy,” said Diggs, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. He also called Brady “a hell of a guy,” per Buscaglia.

Few could have predicted that the Bills would be sitting at .500 this far into the season. While they weren't necessarily clear cut Super Bowl favorites heading into the year, most if not all pundits and experts projected Buffalo to comfortably solidify their spot in the AFC playoff picture, as they have for the last few years.

However, inconsistent play from the offense, including an NFL high in turnovers for quarterback Josh Allen, have put Buffalo squarely behind the eight ball as the season enters its home stretch.