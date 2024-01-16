The Bills' star defender received a status update after leaving Monday's game on a cart.

A Buffalo Bills defense that has been plagued with injuries suffered another significant loss Monday as starting linebacker Terrel Bernard was taken off the field on a cart in the third quarter of the team's 31-17 win in the wild-card playoff game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fortunately for the Bills, the injury doesn't seem to be as serious as it first appeared, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

“#Bills star LB Terrel Bernard, who has emerged as one of their top defenders, has what is believed to be an ankle sprain, source said. X-Rays were negative, MRI tomorrow.”

The Bills star suffered the injury on a 19-yeard pass from Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph to wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the middle of the field. Bernard went down after making the tackle on Johnson and remained on the ground appearing in pain after the play. He was attended to by trainers, and the cart soon came out on the field for him.

He left the field on the cart with a towel over his head and what appeared to be an air cast on his right leg.

Bernard has been one of the keys to the Bills' defense, taking over for Tremaine Edmunds after he left for the Chicago Bears in free agency. Bernard's strong second season in the NFL included three interceptions, five passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, 6.5 sacks and 143 tackles.

He had a fumble recovery, two passes defensed and four tackles for the Bills before leaving the game that had been rescheduled to Monday due to inclement weather.