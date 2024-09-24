Safety Damar Hamlin was among those who shined for the Buffalo Bills during the team's Monday night demolition of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hamlin recorded his first career interception in the NFL when he telegraphed a Trevor Lawrence pass in the second quarter that was intended for Brian Thomas Jr.

After the game, Hamlin posted a heartwarming message on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) showing him and his teammates celebrating in the end zone after his interception. He also captioned his post with the following message: ” Monday Night Football 🫶🏾™️God is the greatest. 🙏🏾”

Interestingly enough, Hamlin's first NFL pick happened during a Monday Night Football game. That carries some significance from Hamlin, as his scary on-field collapse during a January 2023 game versus the Cincinnati Bengals also took place on a Monday. Nearly two years later, Hamlin had a completely different and much more delightful Monday, as he helped the Bills take down the Jaguars in a 47-10 victory.

The 26-year-old Hamlin is in his fourth season in the NFL. That he is still playing football at the highest level is an incredible achievement already, considering what he had to go through. After his collapse, he managed to get back to playing in the NFL again in the 2023 season where he saw action in five games, collecting two combined tackles and finishing runner-up to then-Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco for the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Although he lost that award to Flacco, Damar Hamlin, who is also now a starting safety for the Bills, will always be remembered for his resiliency. And now, he's got an interception added to his name.

Hamlin entered the NFL in 2021 when he was taken in the sixth round of that year's league draft by the Bills.

Social media reactions to Damar Hamlin's interception during Jaguars vs. Bills

