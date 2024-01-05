This is how the Buffalo Bills will win their third consecutive AFC East title.

It will be a battle for the AFC East that no one saw coming, at least not around midseason when the Buffalo Bills were hovering just around one game over .500, and the Miami Dolphins were more or less throttling most of their opponents. Yet, here we are, and it's all happening in the season finale of the NFL regular season on Sunday Night Football.

The Bills haven't lost in their last month of play, winning four straight and five out of their last six. They've been one of, if not the hottest team in the entire NFL, making a resurgent comeback to still vie for the AFC East title that looked to be going the Dolphins' way early on as they held the lead most of the season. The Dolphins, however, have gone 2-2 in the last month and have given the Bills a chance.

The last time these two played, it didn't go Miami's way, with Buffalo scoring their highest point total of the season, beating the Dolphins 48-20. While no team ever wants to lose a division game, this is one the Bills especially don't want to lose because it has major implications on whether they make their fifth consecutive trip to the postseason or not.

With a win, the Bills take the division for the third straight time, but with a loss, they could be out. However, they will find that out hours before they face the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. If both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers win in Week 18, and the Bills lose, it's exit stage left for Buffalo, thus making Sunday's matchup a must-win.

But if you're a Bills fan, you at least have to feel fairly confident about facing your division rival because they are probably giving you the best chance to win.

Josh Allen has owned the Dolphins throughout his career

Josh Allen is 9-2 in his career against the Dolphins, with an impressive passer rating of 110.8, totaling 3,004 yards, 31 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. Considering this is Allen we're talking about here, only five picks in 11 meetings is possibly the most impressive of those stats.

Also, Allen has thrown at least two touchdowns in his past 12 games against the Dolphins, which, according to John Breech at CBSSports, is the longest streak by any quarterback against one team.

But remember back in Week 4 when Miami came to Buffalo that Allen had one of the best performances of his career. He only had four incompletions the entire day, going 21-of-25 for 320 yards and four touchdowns with a 158.3 passer rating.

The Dolphins are severely banged up right now

Going back to Nov. 28, losing linebacker Jaelen Phillips to a ruptured Achilles, the injury bug has bitten the Dolphins hard. Coming into Week 18, Miami has at least nine players questionable as of Thursday, some of which include Raheem Mostert, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Terron Armstead. But losing linebacker Bradley Chubb last weekend for the season after tearing his ACL while in garbage time may be the biggest downer of them all and what will look to be exposed by the Bills' offense on Sunday night.

The Bills have learned to successfully run the ball enough

The Bills have learned to lean on the run game a little more this season, after former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's firing, and are now averaging 130.3 yards per game, which ranks 7th in the NFL. Although the Dolphins rank 7th in rushing defense, the problem again goes back to their injuries and that they're probably going to either have to commit to trying to stop Allen in the passing game or the run game. Either way, he's lethal.