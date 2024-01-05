The Bills have given themselves a chance to win the AFC East title over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

The NFL has finally figured it out. With the option to wait until the final game of Week 17 ends, they can flex to more meaningful, competitive games for prime-time matchups, such as Week 18's Sunday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Just about a month ago, the thought of the AFC East title still being up for grabs wouldn't have even been considered. Going back to Dec. 10, that's when the Bills (10-6) started their resurgence, winning four straight. The Dolphins (11-5), meanwhile, went 2-2 during that stretch. The result? Sunday's meeting is now a de facto AFC East title game.

The Dolphins have a lot less to worry about since they have already clinched a playoff berth whether they lose or not. The Bills could be on pins and needles leading up to the game on Sunday night. They could either have clinched a playoff spot as well, thanks to the Steelers or Jaguars losing or tying, or the Texans and Colts tying. If none of those happen, then beating the Dolphins is a must-win, making them the No. 2 seed and AFC East champions.

Currently, the odds are still in favor of the Bills, with an 89% chance of making the postseason, according to CBSSports. But nothing is ever certain in the NFL, as this could still be a disaster for the Bills, making it their final game of the 2023 season. However, don't forget that it was Buffalo who handed the Dolphins their first defeat of the season back in Week 4, beating them by 28 points. Can they do it again? Let's get into some Bills bold predictions for Sunday Night Football in Week 18.

Josh Allen goes off again against the Dolphins

In their last meeting, Allen threw four touchdowns, his most in a single game all season, along with 320 yards and no interceptions. He also had another score on the ground. We've seen how this Miami secondary can be exposed, as they were last weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, especially with CB Xavien Howard going down, who is not expected to play against the Bills on Sunday.

That leaves Eli Apple in to replace Howard, who allowed three receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. Not to mention that, although he was a full go at practice, CB Jalen Ramsey has been dealing with a knee issue. Allen could be dealing on Sunday Night Football, and I don't mean with his neck injury that worried a lot in Bills country.

Dalton Kincaid finds the end zone

The former Utah tight end has slowly but surely been coming into his own this season for the Bills. Last week against the New England Patriots, he caught four balls on seven targets for 87 yards. But he hasn't scored since Nov. 13 and only has two touchdowns on the year. It's time that Kincaid finds the end zone again in this pivotal game for the Bills.

The Bills hold the Dolphins to 21 points or less

The Dolphins are dealing with some significant injuries right now across the entire team. But on offense alone, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and Tyreek Hill were all held out of practice as of Thursday. Could the Bills possibly rout the Dolphins twice in one season and take the AFC East from them?

The Bills win the AFC East title

So, yes, the Bills will walk out of Miami with the AFC title in hand, beating the Dolphins handedly. While the Bills have had their own set of injuries this season, most notably on the defense, they're surging at the right time while the Dolphins are starting to falter at the wrong time.

The Bills would probably like it more at home in front of Bills Mafia, but then again, the warm-weather elements could make it easier for Allen to throw the ball down the field.