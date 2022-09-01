Ever since his arrival, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been well-loved by the community. On the field, Diggs has wowed fans with his reliable hands and beautiful route running. Off the field, though, the wide-out’s efforts to help the community has only endeared him more to the city of Buffalo.

Is it any surprise, then, that Stefon Diggs was in the middle of a giveaway for children in Buffalo? The Bills WR was the special guest in a giveaway held on Jefferson Avenue. If you recall, the street was the site of a tragic shooting that took the lives of ten people and injured three. (via TMZ)

When asked about his charitable act, Diggs cited his mother as his inspiration to give back to the community. Here’s what the Bills wide receiver had to say.