Birmingham and Inter Miami meet in the US Open Cup! Catch the US Open Cup odds series here, featuring our Birmingham-Inter Miami prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Birmingham has five straight losses in the USL Championship, and just two wins in the past nine games. Despite that, Birmingham should build on their wins in the US Open Cup, where they are set to make a deep run.

Inter Miami cannot buy a positive result, as they have also an active five-game losing streak in the MLS. They also have five wins and 11 losses in USA's Major League Soccer. They will look at this game as their fourth win in the US Open Cup.

Here are the Birmingham-Inter Miami soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

US Open Cup Odds: Birmingham-Inter Miami Odds

Birmingham Legion: +165

Inter Miami: +145

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -116

Under 2.5 Goals: -122

How to Watch Birmingham vs. Inter Miami

TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Stream: Paramount+, CBS All Access

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Birmingham Can Beat Inter Miami

Birmingham Legion is posing itself to get a deep run in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Despite having a poor record in the USL Championship, the Legion has been playing at a different level in this tournament.

In their last match against Charlotte FC, the Legion got 14 total shots, five shots on target, and three corner kicks all game long while controlling the ball at just 45%. Prosper Kassim's goal from an assist by Juan Agudelo goal led to a 1-0 advantage for Birmingham, which turned out to be the only goal in the match. Birmingham has also logged nine tackles, nine interceptions, and 13 clearances. For the Crown, Adilson Malanda got an indirect red card in the 51st minute while Ashley Westwood got a yellow for argument.

So far in this tourney, the Birmingham Legion FC has played four matches, with four victories and two clean sheets. They had convincing wins over Chattanooga Red Wolves (1-4) and Memphis 901 (3-0), and they were lucky to escape from the game against Chattanooga FC. Prosper Kassim and Markus Naglestad exchanged goals in regular time, but the Legion had a 4-3 edge on the penalty shootout. Birmingham Legion FC has nine goals and three assists in this contest, averaging 11.5 total shots, 3.2 corner kicks, and 2.2 goals per game.

There are no injury concerns for Tom Soehn's squad. Enzo Martinez is looking to add more to his five-goal tally in this contest. Neco Brett is second on the team with three goals. Each of Tyler Pasher, Alex Crognale, Juan Agudelo, and Gabriel Alves has two goals. Propser Kassim leads in assists with four. Matthew Corcoran has one goal and one assist.

Why Inter Miami Can Beat Birmingham

It has not been a good season for the Miami-based team. As said above, they are woeful, as their defense cannot stop conceding goals. They are the worst team in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, acquiring 15 points from 16 games. Despite that, they still had fewer conceded goals than Columbus, Atalanta, Charlotte, Montreal, New York City, and Chicago Fire.

While their outlook is depressing, Inter Miami can still power through a game and make a deep run in this tournament. They have defeated city rivals Miami FCin Round 3 in a 3-5 penalty shootout. The Herons were also able to defeat Charleston Battery (1-0) and Nashville SC (2-1) in the succeeding rounds in order to reach the quarterfinals.

Despite playing just three games in this cup, Inter Miami has scored five goals and made four assists out of their averages of 11.7 total shots, 6.3 corner kicks, and 9.7 successful dribbles. In the defensive end, they are averaging 14.7 tackles, 8.0 interceptions, 14.3 clearances, and 2.0 saves. They may have only kept one clean sheet so far but they are dominant in the offensive end, possessing the ball at 63.7%.

Javier Morales' squad will see several absent players. Robbie Robinson, Gregore, Jean Mota, and Rodolfo Pizzaro are absent due to injuries. Corentin Jean is questionable as he deals with a knee issue.

Inter Miami has four different scorers in this tourney, namely Shanyder Borgelin, Ryan Sailor, David Ruiz, and Josef Martinez. Leonardo Campana is expected to provide more offensive outputs, as he leads the team with three goals in the MLS.

Final Birmingham-Inter Miami Prediction & Pick

Both teams are struggling in their leagues, but they are expected to score more goals in this game. Based on their last records, Birmingham has the greater momentum in this match and should come on top.

Final Birmingham-Inter Miami Prediction & Pick: Birmingham LEgion (+165), Over 2.5 goals (-116)