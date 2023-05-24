Birmingham and Charlotte meet in the US Open Cup! Catch the US Open Cup odds series here, featuring our Birmingham-Charlotte prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Birmingham has just one win in the past five games, getting outscored by 11 goals to four in their four losses. Despite that, Birmingham should build on their wins in the US Open Cup, where they last won against Memphis 901 in a 3-0 scoreline.

Charlotte’s four-game unbeaten run came to an end with a 1-2 defeat against Nashville SC in their home ground. Charlotte is also in a mediocre placement in the Major League Soccer table, but they had convincing wins over South Georgia and Orlando City in this tourney.

Here are the Birmingham-Charlotte soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

US Open Cup Odds: Birmingham-Charlotte Odds

Birmingham Legion: +260

Charlotte FC: -110

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: N/A

Under 2.5 Goals: N/A

How to Watch Birmingham vs. Charlotte

TV: N/A

Stream: YouTube, Bleacher Report App

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

Why Birmingham Can Beat Charlotte

Birmingham Legion, who won their previous US Open Cup game, will hope for a similar result following 2-1 losses from Pittsburgh Riverhounds and El Paso Locomotive in the USL Championship.

In their last match against El Paso, the Legion only got seven total shots and two corner kicks all game long while controlling the ball at just 43%. Prosper Kassim’s assist to a Juan Agudelo goal led to a 1-0 advantage for Birmingham, but they were not able to prevent the goals of Luis Solignac and Liam Rose. Birmingham has also logged 22 tackles, seven interceptions, and six clearances. Anderson Asiedu also got a yellow card in the match.

So far this season, the Birmingham Legion FC has played three matches, with two wins and one draw. They had convincing wins over Chattanooga Red Wolves (1-4) and Memphis 901 (3-0), and they were lucky to escape from the game against Chattanooga FC. Prosper Kassim and Markus Naglestad exchanged goals in regular time, but the Legion had a 4-3 edge on the penalty shootout. Birmingham Legion FC has scored 4 goals and conceded 1 on average per match at their home stadium, making their goal difference +3.

There are no injury concerns for Tom Soehn’s squad. Juan Agudelo is looking to add more to his three-goal tally in this contest. Enzo Martinez, Neco Brett, and Tyler Pasher are also hopeful that their combined 10 goals in the USL Championship will also find the same results in the US Open Cup.

Why Charlotte Can Beat Birmingham

Charlotte is currently in the ninth position in the Eastern Conference ladder of the MLS, good enough to secure a playoff qualification spot alongside Columbus Crew. The Crown has a 5-3-6 record in 14 matches, scoring 19 goals and conceding 25 while securing just one clean sheet.

Following on from tasting defeat last time out to Nashville in MLS competition, Charlotte FC will be aiming to make amends here. In that game, Charlotte FC had 50% possession and 12 attempts at goal with six of them on target. The only player to score for Charlotte FC was Brandt Bronico, who put his name on the scoresheet in just six minutes. However, Nashville got 10 attempts on goal with four on target. Hany Mukhtar bagged a brace in the match, including an extra-time penalty kick that Kristijan Kahlina failed to prevent.

In this season’s US Open Cup tournament, Charlotte FC played two games. The Crown had a 4-1 win over South Georgia Tormenta FC. Kamil Jozwiak, Enzo Copetti, Derrick Jones, and Karol Swiderski found the back of the net during the game, while Matheus Cessini got a consolation goal at the 83rd-minute mark. Brandon Cambridge and David Mason got indirect red cards in the match. In the Crown’s second game against, Orlando City SC, they had a tightly-battled contest where they registered only six shots. Jozwiak scored the only goal in the game, with Swiderski bagging the assist.

Like the hosts, the visitors will also have no person on the injury or suspension list. Jozwiak will be adamant about finding more goals as well as Swiderski and Copetti. Kerwin Calderon Vargas, Brandon Cambridge, and Justin Meram are also serviceable goal providers. Charlotte should work out on their defensive lapses, as they are averaging 1.8 conceded goals in the MLS despite posting 13.6 tackles, 8.5 interceptions, 17.1 clearances, and 3.4 saves in their games.

Final Birmingham-Charlotte Prediction & Pick

This will be the first face-off between the two squads in American soccer history. The Legion could make this an exciting battle with the Crown, but the guests will pound on the hosts’ home struggles and take the win here.

Final Birmingham-Charlotte Prediction & Pick: Charlotte FC (-110)