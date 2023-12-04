Amidst mounting pressure, Wayne Rooney faces criticism from the fans as Birmingham City's struggles continue.

Wayne Rooney faced a barrage of criticism from Birmingham City fans following a lackluster goalless draw against Rotherham United, a match attended by NFL legend Tom Brady. The former England captain lamented his team's subpar performance, acknowledging their fortunate escape with a point.

Addressing the game's shortcomings, Rooney expressed disappointment, citing their initial strong start followed by a lapse in quality, admitting, “We got sloppy, we got slow, and we created a lot of our own problems.” He emphasized the urgent need to rectify fundamental aspects, remarking, “Basics of the game like heading the ball, it was not there today.”

The frustration among fans was palpable on social media, with many calling for Rooney's dismissal as Birmingham City manager, labeling him a “disgraceful” manager. One fan voiced, “That absolutely has to be the end of Rooney. This run is worse than anything I can ever remember!” Others echoed concerns about the team's performance, stressing the urgency for improvements and adaptation.

"It's obviously great they [the owners] are over, unfortunately we couldn't give them a better performance!" Wayne Rooney on Birmingham's owners – including Tom Brady – who watched from the stands as they drew 0-0 with Rotherham ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kKxHVu4t0j — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 3, 2023

With Birmingham managing only five points in eight games under Rooney's tenure, the club's position plummeted to 15th from their sixth-place standing upon his arrival. Rotherham, despite lacking a manager, remains in 23rd position.

Rooney acknowledged NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady's presence, highlighting the positive impact of Brady's interaction with players. “Tom was around all the players, and it was great to have him over. He was speaking to players individually, so the more he is here, the better it is for us,” Rooney stated, underscoring the significance of Brady's involvement.

As pressure mounts on Rooney and Birmingham, the need for tactical adjustments and player improvements becomes increasingly evident to salvage the club's diminishing fortunes in the league.