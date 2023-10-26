Wayne Rooney‘s return to the Championship as the manager of Birmingham City has been far from smooth sailing, reported by GOAL. The former D.C. United manager faced a barrage of criticism after his team suffered a second consecutive defeat, this time against Hull City, leading to disgruntled fans expressing their frustration.

Birmingham City's woes continued as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Hull City, following their earlier loss to Middlesbrough in Rooney's managerial debut. The frustration among Blues supporters reached a boiling point, with one fan reportedly verbally abusing Rooney, telling him to ‘f*** off back to America'. The harsh words underscore the mounting pressure on the former English international to turn the team's fortunes around.

Despite the challenging start and lack of acceptance from some Birmingham fans, Rooney found support in an unexpected place. Hull City boss Liam Rosenior, who previously worked with Rooney at Derby County, stood by his former colleague, expressing confidence in Rooney's ability to succeed at Birmingham.

Rooney, known for his resilience both on and off the field, remains undeterred. He is expected to use this criticism as motivation to inspire his team to a better performance. With the Championship being an unpredictable and demanding league, managerial tenacity and player morale are paramount.

Looking ahead, Birmingham City faces a crucial test against Southampton in the Championship on Saturday. As the pressure intensifies, Rooney and his team will be eager to prove their mettle, secure a positive result, and silence the critics, striving to steer Birmingham City back on the path to success in the competitive Championship arena.

As the seasoned manager navigates the challenges and criticisms, his ability to motivate and lead the team will undoubtedly shape Birmingham City's future performances. Only time will tell if Wayne Rooney can rise above the scrutiny and guide his squad to a more promising chapter in the Championship.