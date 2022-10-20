The DC Extended Universe has always been an afterthought, especially with the emergence of Marvel Studios and its countless offerings during the past few years. And while the potential is always there, the success Warner Bros. has been looking for always evaded them. Now, years after all the debacle with the Snyderverse, itself Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson is out to change all that with the latest DCEU film on the block. We take a look at this Black Adam ending explained to learn what truly went down and what it means for the future of this shared cinematic universe.

Black Adam ending explained

Black Adam starts in Kahndaq 5,000 years ago when a mad king went above and beyond to obtain a mystical ore called Eternium at the expense of his people. Rather than see his king go through with this act to obtain the power of six demons, a young champion of the wizards stood up to him and defeated the king. Though he won, the champion disappeared for thousands of years, until a Kahndaqi local named Adrianna found him.

Upon being awakened, the champion known as Teth-Adam goes to war against Intergang, an organization controlling Kahndaq. The Justice Society, composed of Doctor Fate, Cyclone, Hawkman, and Atom Smasher, intervene, but ultimately fail to stop Adam. As this is happening, Adrianna and her family get involved due to her son possessing the crown of Sabbac, the tyrannical king Adam defeated earlier. This leads to the revelation that Intergang is after the crown to summon the six demons and obtain their power after.

After the battle, Teth-Adam works reluctantly with the Justice Society to stop Intergang from getting the crown and saving Adrianna’s son at the same time. They manage to achieve the latter, with Adam killing a lot of Intergang members when he lost control of his power. This leads Hawkman to confront him and he learns the truth about the newly-awakened champion.

Turns out, Teth-Adam wasn’t the champion of the wizards at all. It was his son who the wizards chose. He passed the power on to his father so that Adam may live. This revelation makes him unworthy of the power his son originally possessed. When he came to that realization, Adam gave up his power, returned to his normal self, and becomes imprisoned by Amanda Waller and Task Force X.

Although Intergang lost the crown, this was revealed to be their original plan all along. Ishmael, one of Intergang’s more prominent members, is a descendant of the mad king years before. He needed to die to get the six demons’ power, and eventually transform into Sabbac. In turn, the newly-resurrected and empowered Intergang member defeated the Justice Society.

After the battle, Sabbac proceeded to the palace of Kahndaq, only to meet Doctor Fate there. The mystical hero learned from one of his visions that Hawkman will die at the hands of Sabbac. Even with this revelation, Doctor Fate is adamant that the world needs Hawkman more than he does. With this belief, Fate slows Sabbac down while sending a message to Teth-Adam who is currently incarcerated in a Task Force X base. Shortly after, he dies while battling Sabbac.

With Doctor Fate gone, the remaining members of Justice Society fail to stop Sabbac from reaching the throne of Kahndaq. As a result, the city around them is transformed into a hellish landscape with legions of demons arriving. Adrianna and her son manage to motivate the people in fighting these demonic forces as Cyclone and Atom Smasher come to their aid. And just as the battle is going bad for them, Teth-Adam arrives to battle Sabbac and save Kahndaq.

Just as the two are slugging it out, Hawkman arrives with the Helmet of Fate. His arrival allows Adam to gain an advantage over Sabbac as he is restrained by the mystical artifact. Thanks to this opportunity, Teth-Adam channels his powers and rips the demon in half. The people of Kahndaq come together under a united banner with the battle for their country now won by them and Adam. Hawman and the Justice Society acknowledge Adam and leave the country in his hands.

Meanwhile, Teth-Adam meets Adrianna and her son in the Kahndaqi throne room. Instead of sitting on it as Kahndaq’s ruler, he destroys it and decides to become the nation’s protector instead. This leads him to adopt a new name, Black Adam.

In the post-credits scene, Amanda Waller sends a drone to communicate with Black Adam. She warns him not to start any trouble or she’ll be forced to match his power if he decides to venture out of Kahndaq. In response, Black Adam tells Waller that no one on the planet can stop him. Waller acknowledges him and says she can always call on someone not from this planet for help. At this point, Superman arrives and tells Black Adam that they need to talk.

What just happened? A Black Adam recap

After years of being developed to no end, Black Adam has arrived to reinvigorate the DCEU. Staying true to his anti-heroic nature, the Rock manages to make Black Adam as his own while delivering the action needed for a blockbuster film of this scale. Fans will also see the DC universe expand with the introduction of the Justice Society, mystical elements in Sabbac, future ties with Shazam, and the further usage of Task Force X led by Amanda Waller.

Of course, the cherry on top of the sundae is the return of Henry Cavill’s Superman, which can be seen as a sign that what worked with the Snyderverse is being continued in this rebooted version of the DCEU. It remains to be seen how Dwayne Johnson will take the momentum of Black Adam to launch this shared universe back to the stars again. In any case, it pays to stay tuned as there are exciting things up ahead for the future of their franchise.