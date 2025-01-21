Despite the previous announcement of a Las Vegas residency for the Black Eyed Peas, they have canceled it. The residency was set to be a groundbreaking experiment for them.

The Black Eyed Peas took to their Instagram Stories (via People) to announce that they have canceled their Las Vegas residency due to “current circumstances.”

“To our dearest Peabodies,” the post began. It is with a heavy heart that, in light of current circumstances, our Las Vegas shows will not be moving forward as planned.”

The reason for the cancellation is unclear. The “current circumstances” are not named in the post, which opens the door for speculation. Could it be a lack of interest or poor ticket sales? Or is the group no longer interested in a Las Vegas stay?

Luckily, fans who bought tickets will receive “full refunds automatically.” The cancellation announcement does make it sound like the group will be back on the road soon, though. “Stay tuned for updates on future performances by following us —we can't wait to see you again,” the post concluded.

The Black Eyed Peas' next move is unclear. Hopefully, they will be able to embark on their next venture without any hiccups. They have not toured since 2023, so they are likely itching to get back in front of crowds.

The Black Eyed Peas' Las Vegas residency

The cancellation comes months after the Black Eyed Peas announced their Las Vegas residency, titled Black Eyed Peas 3008. In September 2024, the group announced their shows. They were going to perform a week of shows in February, March, and May.

In a statement, will.i.am. said that the group took inspiration from “Disney rides, Las Vegas shows, concerts, AI, and technology” when creating their show. He also promised that the group would “reinvent how we perform, creating an interactive show, a journey to 3008 that is both a concert and play.”

The shows were set to take place at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The Black Eyed Peas were going to perform 15 total shows, five per month, at the venue.

Doing a Las Vegas residency has become a popular decision in recent years for artists. U2, whom the Black Eyed Peas opened for on the 360 Tour, performed at the high-tech Sphere venue in Las Vegas in 2023.

Other artists like Carrie Underwood, Adele, Phish, and the Eagles have also performed in Las Vegas. Country music legend Kenny Chesney also recently announced a Sphere residency, becoming the sixth artist to perform there.

The Black Eyed Peas are a popular group that formed in 1995. Their original run ended in 2011 as they went on hiatus. However, they came back in 2015.

Since their reformation, Fergie left the group in 2018. Will.I.Am, Apl.De.Ap, and Taboo are still a part of the band's lineup. All three were set to perform in Las Vegas.

As a group, the Black Eyed Peas have released nine studio albums. They made their debut in 1998 with Behind the Front. They also released their latest album, Elevation, on November 11, 2022. The album features hit singles “Don't You Worry” and “Simply the Best.”