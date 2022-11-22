Published November 22, 2022

By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

It is finally Black Friday week and with that, comes multitude of video game sales. As such, we are here to inform you on which solid games have the big discounts. On that note, one of Square Enix’s recent RPGs, Valkyrie Elysium, has gone on sale. For this week, you can get Valkyrie Elysium at a discounted price. Valkyrie Elysium was released in September 2022 and ordinarily goes for $60. However, with the Black Friday sale, you can get it for just $40. That is a 33% discount from the original price. You can get this game at its discounted price on both Amazon and Best Buy.

Valkyrie Elysium: Story, Setting and Gameplay

Square Enix’s Valkyrie Elysium is the latest game in the Valkyrie series. It is set in a world that is on the brink of destruction. The setting and themes of the game take heavy inspiration from Norse mythology. The game puts the player in the shoes of a valkyrie created by Odin the all-father. As the emissary of redemption, it is your duty to bring salvation to a world on the brink of destruction. With ragnarok approaching, time is of the essence to rescue this world. The game also features fast and fluid combat. The new Soul Chain system allows the player to execute high-speed combo attacks on opponents. There are also different techniques and special attacks the player can use to gain a tactical advantage against opponents. When used in combination, these give a satisfying finish when battling opponents. In addition, the game allows for the customization of the weapons, skills and special attacks. This allows for players to have their own unique playstyle when battling against their opponents.

Valkyrie Elysium is available on the PS4, PS5 and PC.

To get updated on the latest Black Friday Sales on video games, be sure to check out the gaming section of Clutchpoints.