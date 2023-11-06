The Chicago Blackhawks have been hit with a lawsuit alleging another sexual assault that took place during their 2010 Stanley Cup run.

In October 2021, the Chicago Blackhawks were rocked to their core after a report emerged accusing the organization of covering up sexual assault allegations. Former player Kyle Beach alleged that former video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him during the team's run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Sunday, another former player came forward with allegations stemming from the 2009-10 season.

The former player has filed a new lawsuit against the Blackhawks, as first reported by the Chicago Tribune. This former player, known anonymously as John Doe, alleges that Aldrich “groomed, harassed, threatened and assaulted” him during the 2009-10 season. The lawsuit alleges that Chicago suppressed the player's complaint to protect their Stanley Cup run, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Blackhawks released a statement to the Tribune, saying that they take the allegations seriously. “It’s why, over two years ago, we commissioned an extensive independent investigation into the troubling events that occurred in 2010,” the statement reads.

Chicago's statement mentioned a number of changes made throughout the organization in the wake of Kyle Beach's allegations. Chicago points to their change in leadership structure following the 2021 investigation as an example. The statement ends with the team saying they will provide no further comment at this time.

These new allegations around Aldrich are extremely disturbing. One allegation states that Aldrich attempted to interrupt a sexual encounter between John Doe and a woman. The former Blackhawks video coach tried to insert himself into this encounter. In fact, he made his presence known by “playing with John Doe’s feet in the dark,” according to the Tribune.

The Blackhawks allowed Aldrich to resign from his position shortly after the 2010 Stanley Cup Final. Aldrich was accused of sexual assault again in 2012 while working at Miami University. In 2013, Aldrich served nine months in jail for having sexual contact with a minor while working at a Michigan high school. He registered as a sex offender at the end of his jail sentence.

The law firm representing John Doe in this second lawsuit released a statement of their own. The firm said its “specific mission” is to let teams like the Blackhawks know that situations like this are unacceptable. “Putting winning before the mental health or even physical health of players, that’s over. Hard stop,” the statement said.