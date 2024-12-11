ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Blackhawks continue their road trip as they face the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Islanders prediction and pick.

The Blackhawks are 9-17-2 on the year, which places them tied with Nashville for last in the Central Divison. In their last game, they faced the New York Rangers. The Blackhawks got off to the early lead on a goal by Tyler Bertuzzi, but Will Cuylle tied the game with a shorthanded goal. In the second period, Taylor Hall gave the Blackhawks the lead again. Arvid Soderblom would stop 29 of 30 shots, as the Blackhawks won the game 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are 11-12-7 on the year, which is good for sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They have won two of their last five games, and last time out, they faced the Kings. The Kings took the 1-0 lead in the first period and would extend the lead in the second. Brock Nelson, who could be on the move from the Islanders, assisted Anders Lee to make it a one-goal game, but the Kings would hold on to win 3-1.

Here are the Blackhawks-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Islanders Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +158

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 5.5 (-106)

Under: 5.5 (-114)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor Bedard leads the top line for the Blackhawks this year. He comes into the game with five goals and 16 assists, good for 21 total points. His assists and points totals are the highest on the team. Further, he has two goals and nine assists on the power play. He is joined by Phillip Kurashev and Ilya Mikheyev. Kurashev comes into the game with three goals and two assists, while Mikheyev has two goals and four assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Ryan Donato and Taylor Hall lead the second line. Donato leads the team with ten goals this year, while he has five assists, good for 15 points, second on the team. Meanwhile, Hall comes in with six goals and six assists on the year. Finally, Teuvo Teravainen has been great on the power play. He has six goals and seven assists overall, but four goals and five assists have come on the power play this year.

Arvid Soderbloom is expected to be back in the net for the Blackhawks in this one. He is 2-6-1 on the year with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He is seventh in the NHL in goals-against average while sitting tied for fourth in save percentage. Last time out, he stopped 29 of 30 shots in a winning effort.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders' top line features Bo Horvat. Horvat has seven goals and 14 assists this year. Still, he has not been a power play factor, with just one goal and one assist on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Maxim Tsyplakov and Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Tsyplakov comes into the game with five goals and 11 assists on the year, with two assists on the power play. Finally, Pageau comes in with six goals and seven assists.

The team leader in points and goals this year is Anders Lee. Lee comes into the game with 13 goals and 11 assists on the year, good for 24 points. He also has three goals and two assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Kyle Palmieri comes in with 11 goals and 12 assists on the year, which is good for 23 points, second most on the team. Finally, Brock Nelson has ten goals and eight assists on the year.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders. He is 8-8-4 on the year with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. While he has had some struggles, he has been solid as of late. Last time out, he stopped 27 of 29 shots, the third time in five games he has given up two or fewer goals in a game.

Final Blackhawks-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Islanders come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They will now face a team struggling to score. The Blackhawks are scoring just 2.39 goals per game while sitting 19th in the NHL in goals against per game. Meanwhile, the Islanders are scoring just 2.53 goals per game, but are tied for 14th in goals-against per game. Still, the power play will be a factor here. The Islanders are last in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, while the Blackhawks are tenth on the power play. That will allow them to keep this one close.

Final Blackhawks-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Blackhawks +1.5 (-170)