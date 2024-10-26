ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Stars are proving they should be considered to be a top Stanley Cup contender in 2024-25. Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks have been a lottery team for the last two years, and it looks like they’re on their way to adding to the young core of Connor Bedard and Artyom Levshunov. It’s been a rough season for the Blackhawks, so let’s continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Stars prediction and pick.

Here are the Blackhawks-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Stars Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (+115)

Moneyline: +290

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (-135)

Moneyline: -370

Over: 6 (-110)

Under: 6 (-110)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs. Stars

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: CHSN, Victory+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Stars are coming off a convincing win over the perennial Stanley Cup contender Boston Bruins, who got their season back on track after losing two of three games. After the Blackhawks game, they now have a home-and-home series with the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers on the schedule. The Stars want to prove they would’ve given the Panthers a better run if they had won the Western Conference Final last season, and they could be looking ahead to these matchups instead of focusing on the abysmal Blackhawks. Could the Blackhawks catch them off guard and steal a victory in this game?

This season, Arvid Soderblom has been the better goaltender in the Blackhawks’ tandem. Goaltending was a massive issue last year, led by Soderblom, but he has a .911 save percentage despite the 0-1-1 record.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Stars are one of the best teams in the NHL and could severely overwhelm the Blackhawks in this matchup. On Friday night, the Blackhawks played in a tight battle with the Nashville Predators, blowing a 2-0 lead to eventually drop a 3-2 decision. It was the fourth loss in five games for the Blackhawks, with their only win against the San Jose Sharks. The Blackhawks have scored just 2.5 goals per game and allowed 3.38 through eight games.

The Stars started the season with four consecutive wins but have alternated wins and losses over their past four games. Dallas wasn’t happy about dropping games to the Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals, which should give them all the motivation they need to claim the victory here.

The Stars have the Blackhawks’ number, which makes this look even more appealing for Dallas. The Blackhawks won their last matchup last season when the standings were all but decided, but the Stars had won five straight before that and eight of the past nine.

Final Blackhawks-Stars Prediction & Pick

Trusting the Blackhawks to win this game with their recent form is challenging. They’ve lost four of their last five games, and their only wins this season have come against the Sharks and the Edmonton Oilers, who are up to their old tricks of struggling to begin the season.

Petr Mrazek started the game on Friday night, so Arvid Soderblom will likely get the nod in this game. Soderblom has bounced back after a poor season in 2022-23, but it could be a matter of time before the dam breaks.

The Stars have dominated the Blackhawks in their recent meetings and are a well-rested team after the Blackhawks played in Nashville on Friday night. Take the Stars to win this game convincingly.

Final Blackhawks-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (-135)