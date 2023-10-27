The Chicago Blackhawks started the season in promising fashion, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on opening night — but it's been all downhill for Connor Bedard's team since.

The Hawks have lost three in a row and five of their last six to drop to 2-5, good enough for eighth in the Central Division and 30th in the league overall. The team is struggling to score goals, potting just three over the last three games.

Bedard himself has had difficulties as well, posting a total of two shots on goal over that stretch, one being his first home goal at the United Center. But the 18-year-old revealed on Thursday how that could change moving forward.

“I mean, I think I could shoot more for sure, but I'm not just a shooter. For me, if it's not there, I'm going to try to make a pass,” he explained, per NHL.com's Tracey Myers. “Players are really good at getting in lanes, but if it's there, I'll shoot the puck, but if not, I'll try to find another play.”

Bedard not shooting enough?

Bedard is second in scoring on the team, with two goals and two assists over seven games. But after recording 20 shots on goal through his first five, Bedard was held without one against the powerhouse Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins in two shutout losses.

Hawks coach Luke Richardson blames Bedard's lack of shots on the team playing too much defense, but he admits the challenge of scoring at the NHL level.