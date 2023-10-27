The Vegas Golden Knights look to stay undefeated as they face the Chicago Blackhawks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Golden Knights prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Blackhawks enter the game at 2-5 on the season. The Blackhawks opened the game to start the year with a 4-2 win over the Penguins, but they would lose the next two games. The rebound game for the Blackhawks was against the Maple Leafs. They took a 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs, but the offense has struggled since then. They have been shut out twice while losing to the Golden Knights between 5-3.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are undefeated this year. They have been solid on offense, scoring four goals in each of their first three games, while scoring three goals twice and five goals the other two times to be 7-0-0. They have only had two one-goal games this year. The first was against the Stars, where they won 3-2, then last time out they won 3-2 over the Flyers. They were down 2-1 in the first period, and after no goals in the second, scored two in the third, including one with 33 seconds left in the game to win it.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Golden Knights Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (+100)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (-120)

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blackhawks Will Cover The Spread

The Blackhawks come out with a top line of Tyler Johnson, Nick Foligno and, Connor Bedard. Johnson has started his season strong with three goals on the season, and one of the power play. He has scored those three goals on just 11 shots, being highly effective in his shooting. Meanwhile, Connor Bedard has scored twice and has two assists this year for the team. He has not gotten the same amount of shot volume recently, as he has moved into a passing role and defenses have keyed on him. Finally, Nick Foligno has a goal and two assists this year.

the team leader in points for the season has been Corey Perry. He is second on the team in goals with two, while having three assists to give him five points on the season. He is helped out by Andreas Athanaious, who has three assists this year for the Blackhawks.

Still, the Blackhawks have to get more shots on goal. They have been over 30 shots just three times this year, and they have gone 2-1 in those games. Meanwhile, they have been below 25 shots in the other four games, going 0-4. Further, they have to find a way to limit shots. They have allowed over 30 shots in all but one game this year. The power play is also an area of improvement that is needed for the Blackhawks. They have scored just twice on the power play this year on 30 chances. The Blackhawks have been good on the penalty kill though. They have killed 19 off 22 man down chances this year. They have allowed power-play goals in just two games this year, with two in one game last time against the Golden Knights.

Petr Mrazek is expected to be in goal today for the Blackhawks. He is 1-3-0 on the season with a .925 save percentage and 3.03 goals against average. He has had to face over 40 shots in three games this year while having over 33 saves in every game this year. Mrazek has been solid, with a save percentage of over .900 in every single game this year.

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread

Jack Eichel is having a great year so far for the Golden Knights. He has three goals and five assists this year while having two power-play goals, and leading the team with 36 shots on goal. Joining him on the top line with Jonathan Marchessault. Marchessault comes into the game with three goals, tied for the team lead, and an assist as well. Meanwhile, Ivan Barbashev rounds out the top line with two goals this year.

Outside the top line Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, and Mark Stone are all being productive. Stephenson has two goals and five assists, to sit tied for second on the team in points. He is joined by Karlsson and Shea Theodore with seven points, all of them having two goals and five assists. Mark Stoen has just one goal but also has five assists this year.

The Golden Knights have struggled to get shots on goal recently, with under 30 shots in each of the last three games, but still, they are getting many of their shots in high-leverage scoring areas. They have also been good on the power play, scoring four goals on the power play on ten chances in the last three games. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights have killed penalties well. They have been man down 20 times this year, with just two goals given up in those situations.

The Golden Knights will send Logan Thompson to the goal today. He is 3-0-0 on the season with a .933 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average. He would be having one of the best starts in the NHL if he was not being compared to his partner in crime on the Golden Knights, Adin Hill, who has a 1.73 goals against average and a slightly higher save percentage. Thompson was solid last time out, stopping 26 of 28 shots and getting the win.

Final Blackhawks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights will have just too much offense in this game. They score well when they are on the power play. They score well from multiple lines as well. Further, they get offense from their blue-line players as well. The defensive pairings for the Golden Knights will be able to shut down this top line of the Blackhawks. Still, winning eight in a row to start the season is tough. With a win, the Golden Knights move into a tie for fifth place in NHL history for the longest winning streak to start the year. They get the win tonight and move into fifth place.

Final Blackhawks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (-120)