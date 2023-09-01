Who knew that Lisa of BLACKPINK was a fan of the queen-bee Beyoncé?

Ms. Lisa certainly is no exception from the Bey-fever as Beyoncé continues to leave people in awe during her Renaissance World Tour. The tour itself has broken world records as the highest-grossing tour by a woman artist in history at more than $461 million, according to the sources of Fox KTVU.

In an Instagram story, Lisa shares that she is, in fact, watching Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. The K-pop idol appears to be seated at a close enough distance to watch the show. Fans seem to be thrilled by this fact while some remember the alleged “beef” these two icons have.

lisa ig story at beyoncé's renaissance world tour! pic.twitter.com/O6qsoeMXUL — 🖤✨ (@jenniesrenes) September 1, 2023

Both international sensations garnered network attention due to a birthday greet…or rather, the lack of one.

For context, Queen B has a personal website which she curates and greets celebrities on their birthdays. A few months ago were the birthdays of Jennie Kim, Ji Soo, and Rosé of BLACKPINK. What started as a sweet gesture turned into a speculative case as fans waited for a birthday post for BLACKPINK's main dancer, Lisa. No such greeting came to light and fans have had reason to believe that the K-pop star might be blacklisted by The Queen.

Fans speculate that it may be due to Lisa's unintentional appropriation of black culture as well as the use of an occasional “blaccent” and incorrect AAVE (African-American Vernacular English). As most people know, Beyoncé has been a shining beacon for the black community, especially to black women. It wouldn't be much of a surprise for her to look down on the disrespect of her culture.