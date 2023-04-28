Blake Lively, the American actress and model, is one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. Known for her stunning looks, impeccable fashion sense, acting skills, and of course, Gossip Girls, Lively has been a regular attendee at the annual Met Gala. It’s one of the biggest events in the fashion world. However, this year, she has decided to skip the event to take care of her recently born child. But don’t worry, she’ll be watching from home, per E! News.

Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are proud parents of four children. The couple has always been very private about their personal lives and has been very protective of their children. They have never shared any pictures of their children on social media and have always kept them away from the media glare.

The Met Gala, an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, is one of the most glamorous events in the fashion calendar. Celebrities from around the world attend the event dressed in elaborate and often outrageous outfits, adhering to a particular theme set by the museum. The theme for this year is in honor of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, A Line of Beauty.

Blake Lively has always been a regular attendee at the event and has often made headlines for her stunning looks and fashion choices. Last year she wore her famous copper dress which patinated to a Statue of Liberty green, which was the inspiration for the Versace dress. She even wore a little tiara, a nod to Lady Liberty.

The Met Gala 2023 will stream on May 1st.