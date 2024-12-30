It has certainly been a busy offseason for Blake Snell. The two-time Cy Young award winner is coming off one of his best seasons in MLB as a member of the San Francisco Giants, but he became one of the biggest stars to sign as an external free agent when he inked a five-year, $182 million dollar deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are, of course, the defending World Series champions, and the addition of Snell is a classic example of the rich getting richer. On top of signing the huge deal with the odds-on favorites to repeat, Snell also got engaged this offseason. The pitcher will marry Haeley Ryane, and in this article, we will detail everything that we know about the two's relationship.

Who is Blake Snell's fiancé Haeley Ryane?

Not a lot is known about Hayley Ryane's personal life. However, her Instagram shows that she attended and graduated from The University of Washington in 2016. Said Instagram is filled with posts displaying an adventurous life. Ryane seemingly loves the ocean, the outdoors, and traveling, based on the content on her profile, which has garnered almost 18 thousand followers.

Because of the amount of followers that she has, as well has the content she posts, it is fair to call Ryane a social media influencer. Reports indicate that Ryane is a freelance digital influencer and marketing manager. She graduated from college with a degree in sociology and a minor in disability studies.

Ryane also attended graduate school at USC, where she received a master's degree in marketing and communications management. The 30-year-old has previous experience working as a marketing and PR associate for Talk It Up, she has interned for Football GameDay, and she has worked for the Russell Wilson Passing Academy as a marketer and event planner. Now, she runs the “Hae in J's” account.

Blake Snell and Haeley Ryane's relationship

Blake Snell and Haeley Ryane have been dating for over two years now, although an exact start date for when they started is not known. They have a son named Shordy together, too, who was born in May of 2024. Ryane posted about her engagement to Snell on Dec. 28, which was held at a private event with friends and family.

One such family member is Ryane's sister, Hunter, who is married to Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls. It was at a Bulls game that Snell and Ryane's engagement went public. News of the two's engagement was publicized on the jumbotron, and the crowd erupted in celebration.

Snell has led baseball in ERA twice, he was the AL wins leader in 2018, on top of being an All-Star. He is known for having nasty stuff, including devastating breaking balls and high-velocity fastballs. Walks and inconsistency have been his only problems, but he is still clearly one of the best pitchers in baseball.

In addition to Snell, the Dodgers rotation will include Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Tony Gonsolin, which gives the team by far the best staff in baseball. Four of those five pitchers would likely be the ace on most other teams around the league, and it is hard to predict any team slowing down Los Angeles, especially considering they beat the New York Yankees in the World Series this year and Juan Soto left the team for the New York Mets.

That is everything that we know about Blake Snell's fiancé, Haeley Ryane, but we will report back here if we learn more.