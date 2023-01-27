CS:GO is back with World Class teams participating in the BLAST Premier Spring Groups, happening in Copenhagen. Here are all the details you need to know about the event, especially the entire tournament schedule, and all scores on the Group Stage.

The BLAST Premier Spring Groups will be the first event to kick off the CS:GO season, after declaring the 2022 World Final Champions, G2 Esports, left off. BLAST’s 12 partner teams have gathered in a studio setting for a ten-day event, with almost $180,000 and six spots at the Spring Final on the line.

The tournament will feature a brand-new format, featuring only best-of-three matches and two stages, and will serve as an appetizer before the first major event with a crowd of 2023, IEM Katowice.

A handful of rosters will be making their first appearance at this event after the off-season. A lot of eyes will be on the new Astralis lineup as Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz will make his first LAN appearance in over a year. The event will also mark Danyyl ‘headtr1ck’ Valitov’s debut for NIP, and Jerric ‘⁠wiz’ Jiang’s debut for Evil Geniuses.

Here are all the details you need to know about BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023, including the schedule, lineups, results, and prize money.

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023: Teams and Roster

Astralis – Xyp9x, gla1ve, blameF, dev1ce, Buzz, C: casle

BIG – tabseN, syrsoN, faveN, Krimbo, k1to, C: gob b

Complexity Gaming – JT, FaNg, floppy, Grim, hallzerk, C: T.c

Evil Geniuses – Brehze, automatic, HexT, neaLaN, wiz, C: Vorborg

FaZe Clan – broky, Twistzz, karrigan, ropz, es3tag, C: Eddie

G2 Esports – huNter-, Niko, M0NESY, jks, HooXi, C: Swani

Heroic – stavn, cadiaN, TeSeS, sjuush, Jabbi, C: Xizt

Natus Vincere – s1mple, electroNic, Perfecto, b1t, npl, C: B1ad3

Ninjas in Pyjamas – REZ, hampus, Brollan, Aleksib, headtr1ck, C: djL

OG – flameZ, nexa, NEOFRAG, F1KU, degster, C: ruggah

Team Liquid – EliGE, NAF, oSee, nitr0, YEKINDAR, C: daps

Team Vitality – apEX, ZywOo, dupreeh, Magisk, Spinx, C: zonic

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023: Stream

The tournament will be streamed live on BLAST’s Twitch and YouTube channels, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

Fans will also be able to follow the tournament on BLAST.tv, a viewing platform launched last year. It was developed to improve the fans’ viewing experience through a range of “innovative features”, including live stats, interactive timelines, and polls.

If you’ve missed a match, you can catch up on the action with BLAST’s VOD section.

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023: Schedule & results

The BLAST Premier Spring Groups will begin with a double-elimination group stage, with the 12 teams split into three groups of four teams. The group winners advance to the Spring Final, while the remaining teams are seeded into the next stage.

The Play-In stage consists of three single-elimination gauntlets, each featuring a group runner-up, a third-placed side, and a bottom-placed side. The gauntlet winners will book spots in the Spring Final, while the other two teams will go to the Showdown tournament.

Group Stage (January 19-26)

Day 1: January 19

Stage Match PT Group A Heroic 1-2 EG 6 AM Group A Vitality 2-0 Astralis 9:30 AM

Day 2: January 20

Stage Match PT Group B FaZe 2-0 Complexity 3 AM Group B Liquid 0-2 OG 6 AM Group C G2 2-0 BIG 9:30 AM

Day 3: January 21

Stage Match PT Group C NAVI 2-1 NIP 3 AM Group A U. Final EG 0-2 Vitality 6 AM Group A L. Final Heroic 2-1 Astralis 9:30 AM

Day 4: January 22

Stage Match PT Group B U. Final FaZe 2-1 OG 6 AM Group B L. Final Complexity 0-2 Liquid 9:30 AM

Day 5: January 23

Stage Match PT Group C U. Final G2 2-0 NAVI 6 AM Group C L. Final BIG 0-2 NIP 9:30 AM

Day 6: January 24

Stage Match PT Group A Cons. EG 1-2 Heroic 6 AM Group B Cons. OG 2-1 Liquid 9:30 AM

Day 7: January 25

Stage Match PT Group C Cons. NAVI 2-1 NIP 6 AM Group A Final Vitality 2-1 Heroic 9:30 AM

Day 8: January 26

Stage Match PT Group B Final FaZe 2-0 OG 6 AM Group C Final G2 2-0 Navi 9:30 AM

Play-In Stage (January 27-29)

Day 1: January 27

Stage Match PT Round 1 Complexity vs Evil Geniuses 6 AM Round 1 Team Liquid vs. BIG 9:30 AM

Day 2: January 28

Stage Match PT Round 1 Astralis vs Ninjas in Pyjamas 6 AM Round 2 TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM

Day 3: January 29

Stage Match PT Round 2 Heroic vs TBD 6 AM Round 2 TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023: Teams & players

The BLAST Premier Spring Groups will feature the 12 teams with which BLAST has partnered for its event circuit. Three of the participating teams have undergone roster changes since their last appearance at a LAN event, with Astralis being the only one to swap more than one player as they picked up superstar Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz (who has already featured for the team in online tournaments) and rookie Christian ‘Buzz’ Andersen.

headtr1ck is about to make his NIP debut

Danyyl ‘headtr1ck’ Valitov will make his first appearance for NIP after leaving NAVI. The Swedish team hopes that the Ukrainian will help solve their chronic problems in the AWP role despite his lack of experience at the highest level. And Jerric ‘wiz’ Jiang will make his debut for Evil Geniuses’ main team, stepping into Tsvetelin ‘CeRq’ Dimitrov’ shoes on the North American side.

On January 18, FaZe announced that Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard will miss the tournament due to the birth of his child. He will be replaced by NIP benched player Patrick ‘es3tag’ Hansen.