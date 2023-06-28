Despite recent reports, there still remains a chance that the Portland Trail Blazers will trade Damian Lillard. If that does indeed come to fruition, many fans will pinpoint the 2023 NBA Draft as the official time and place the organization lost the beloved point guard. And yet, the Blazers accomplished exactly what they needed to last Thursday at the Barclays Center.

The expectation going into the night was that they had to trade their No. 3 pick for an All-Star like Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram or Zach LaVine in order to build the competitive team Lillard has been clamoring for. The fact of the matter is, though, that Portland made a potential split possible long before the draft. Reinforcements and big moves needed to be made years ago.

Taking an ill-advised gamble now to appease their franchise star and correct past mistakes is not the proper way to conduct business. The Blazers biggest problem has been their passive nature, but in Brooklyn that became their strength. Rough times could inevitably be ahead, with or without Damian Lillard. Making the most out of a bad situation they helped create is the only way for ownership to move forward.

"From what I understand, the tender of the meeting was that he doesn't want to put pressure on the Blazers… it did take some people… by surprise that [Damian Lillard] didn't go forward with what everyone was expecting him to do." — Brian Windhorstpic.twitter.com/2oQSKGkkfc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 27, 2023

If a goodbye is coming, it will sting and fans will grieve and stew for a long time. That is the immeasurable impact No. 0 has had on Rip City. Hopefully, this is not the end and the front office can find another way to ensure that it remains Dame Time in Portland next year and beyond. But if not, holding onto to that No. 3 pick might give the franchise the foundation it needs to finally build the contending roster that should have already been constructed.

It is very obvious at this point where this is going, but let's discuss the Blazers' best move of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Blazers were right to keep No. 3 pick and draft Scoot Henderson

Portland general manager Joe Cronin's hands were solidly tied at the draft. There was immense pressure to make a big move and deal the selection away for a star. It greatly increased when the Charlotte Hornets took Alabama's Brandon Miller at No. 2. Pairing two 6-foot-2 guards together in a backcourt destined to have defensive limitations is not ideal.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But Scoot Henderson was still the right choice. The market did not afford the front office many possible options that are as appealing on paper as the G League Ignite star. His ceiling could be higher than a chronic injury risk like Williamson or Ingram. With the ability to ferociously attack the basket, this wild card is definitely worth banking on in the modern game.

Scoot Henderson's TOP 5 plays this season with the @gleagueignite 🎥 Explosiveness and creativity on display 👀 2023 #NBADraft Presented by State Farm:

Thursday, 8 PM ET on ABC/ESPN pic.twitter.com/QeZO6QVGxn — NBA (@NBA) June 20, 2023

While shooting is still a work-in-progress (27.5 percent from 3-point range), Henderson can score and facilitate. Explosiveness cannot be taught and grit is hard to come by today. At 19 years of age, he has time to polish the rest of his skill set. He may not perfectly fit Lillard's timeline, but if he can defend at the NBA level then they could immediately become one of the best backcourts in the league.

That will require some compromise from the seven-time All-Star, who has made it clear he is running out of patience. Luckily, Scoot Henderson stands to be the perfect replacement should a blockbuster deal get done. He can electrify fans on the court and resonate with them off of it. Just like Lillard, Henderson simultaneously oozes swagger and sincerity, a difficult combination to master. One cannot replace Big Game Dame, but in these stressful times, Trail Blazers fans should at least gain some satisfaction knowing the next face of the franchise is potentially already on the roster.

There was just too many risks in acquiring someone else and letting all of that star power slip away at the NBA Draft. If the hypothetical acquisition got injured and missed significant time, then a Lillard trade would still probably be on the table. Only Henderson would not be waiting in the wings as an ideal alternative.

I know what you're thinking. injuries can happen to anyone. They should not scare you away from going all in. Well, the hard truth is that the Blazers are not a move away from carving a path to the NBA Finals. Not anymore, at least. Lillard himself is enduring more physical ailments after carrying the team for so long.

Bringing in Scoot Henderson is the best and most practical way to reach that elusive goal. Right now Portland is engulfed in fog, with no clear success yet on the horizon. That haziness can turn to gloom in the coming days or weeks, but just know that, when the season tips-off, those skies are ultimately going to look a lot brighter than they would have without this promising rookie on the roster.