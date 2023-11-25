Blazers head coach, Chauncey Billups, opens up about game-planning for Damian Lillard ahead of the Bucks game.

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, in what will be the first time Damian Lillard faces his former team. Head coach, Chauncey Billups weighs in on what it's like game-planning for the superstar point guard.

Billups is keeping a positive mindset for this contest. Although, he does admit that game-planning for Lillard is a “weird” experience, according to Sean Highkin, an independent reporter of the Trail Blazers.

“Chauncey Billups on coaching against Damian Lillard for the first time on Sunday: ‘It'll be fun. It'll be weird, though. It's weird game-planning against him. But it'll be fun.'”

If anyone is going to know how to game-plan for Lillard, it'd be Chauncey Billups. He's the most recent head coach the superstar point guard before being traded to the Bucks. Even so, the Blazers don't have quite as good of a roster as Milwaukee.

The Trail Blazers will be traveling to Milwaukee for this game. So, Damian Lillard gets to face his former team without the crowd noise. Portland is currently ranked 12th in the Western Conference while the Bucks are ranked third in the Eastern Conference.

It'll be interesting to see what Chauncey Billups dials up for the Blazers on Sunday night. They'll have their hands full, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play. So, it's not like Damian Lillard needs to play hero-ball for his new squad.

Regardless, this should be a fun matchup all-around. Look for Lillard to play at his best against the Blazers on Sunday afternoon.