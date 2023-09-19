Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard remains ringless so far in his NBA career. But one thing he doesn't lack is confidence in himself. In fact, he believes that he's better than Golden State Warriors sniper Stephen Curry or any point guard in the league right now. He said as much during a recent appearance on the It Is What It Is podcast.

“I don't think nobody is better than me when I get on the court,” Lillard said when he was asked if he thinks he's better than Curry.

Damian Lillard then doubled down on his stance by agreeing to the notion that he is the best NBA point guard today.

That take will raise eyebrows, but good luck changing Lillard's mind about it.

There is no denying that Damian Lillard is not just one of the best point guards today but also among the greatest NBA players, regardless of position, of his generation. However, it is not hard to imagine many hoops fans and experts having the opposite stand on a Curry vs. Lillard debate.

Curry is a two-time league Most Valuable Player and has four NBA titles. Lillard, on the other hand, is not too shabby with seven All-Star appearances and an All-NBA First Team nod in 2018.

In any case, it truly takes supreme confidence in one's self to be able to thrive and succeed in the most talented basketball league in the world.

Lillard has career averages of 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.