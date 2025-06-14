The Atlanta Dream is up and coming as a franchise. Various Dream players are expanding the scope of their game under new coach Karl Smesko as they seek to become a contending team.

That sense of cohesion is rubbing off on the players in unique ways, such as when Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, and Naz Hillmon showed up wearing each other's merchandise during their tunnel walk before Friday's game against the Chicago Sky.

Bestie goals 🥹 Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, and Naz Hillmon pulled up reppin’ each other ahead of tonight’s game! Watch them take the court vs. the Sky at 7:30pm/ET on ION. WNBA Commissioner’s Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/PC7kXJdtna — WNBA (@WNBA) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The tunnel walk is a synonymous staple in the WNBA, in which players showcase their cutting-edge fashion sense before every game. For the Dream, the three players supporting one another in this manner are three of the most consequential players they have.

Last week, Rhyne Howard was following A'ja Wilson's path as she became the player of the week. Two weeks ago, Allisha Gray became the 34th player in WNBA history to achieve 3,5000 career points. Naz Hillmon is setting her sights on the playoffs while expanding her game at the three-point line.

The Dream are currently 6-3 and 2nd in the Eastern Conference. As part of their rebuilding, the team, comprised of veterans and youth, is cultivating a new sense of team culture.

The chemistry of the Atlanta Dream

So far, the Dream is in lockstep with one another. The mix of talent they have, from veteran Brittney Griner in the paint to that of youthful Haley Jones, has worked wonders.

It also helps that Howard and Jones have played together before while on the U.S. youth national team. The Dream coaching staff has also found a way to ensure player movement and spacing in their offensive scheme.

Thus creating opportunities for multiple players to score.

As a result, the Dream has made it a focal point to create a positive environment where all can succeed and contribute.