The Atlanta Dream is up and coming as a franchise. Various Dream players are expanding the scope of their game under new coach Karl Smesko as they seek to become a contending team. 

That sense of cohesion is rubbing off on the players in unique ways, such as when Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, and Naz Hillmon showed up wearing each other's merchandise during their tunnel walk before Friday's game against the Chicago Sky. 

The tunnel walk is a synonymous staple in the WNBA, in which players showcase their cutting-edge fashion sense before every game. For the Dream, the three players supporting one another in this manner are three of the most consequential players they have. 

Last week, Rhyne Howard was following A'ja Wilson's path as she became the player of the week. Two weeks ago, Allisha Gray became the 34th player in WNBA history to achieve 3,5000 career points. Naz Hillmon is setting her sights on the playoffs while expanding her game at the three-point line. 

The Dream are currently 6-3 and 2nd in the Eastern Conference. As part of their rebuilding, the team, comprised of veterans and youth, is cultivating a new sense of team culture. 

Article Continues Below
More Atlanta Dream News
Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) is guarded by Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.
Dream’s Brittney Griner, Naz Hillmon explain ‘expanded’ game under Karl SmeskoMalik Brown ·
Allisha Gray, Plies
Dream’s Allisha Gray receives ultimate ‘bad shot’ praise from PliesBurtland Dixon ·
Atlanta Dream coach Karl Smesko reacts in the first half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
HC Karl Smesko gets brutally honest on Dream’s start to 2025 WNBA seasonMalik Brown ·
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) talks with Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24), right, and Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10), back left, after a foul call during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena.
Why Dream’s Allisha Gray is ‘glad’ to have Brionna Jones as teammateMalik Brown ·
Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) dribbles past Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard (6) during the first half at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.
Dream’s Jordin Canada puts in work for 1st bucket in 2025 WNBA seasonRexwell Villas ·
Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24) shoots against the Indiana Fever in the first half at State Farm Arena.
Brionna Jones gets standing ovation before Sun returnDavid Yapkowitz ·

The chemistry of the Atlanta Dream 

So far, the Dream is in lockstep with one another. The mix of talent they have, from veteran Brittney Griner in the paint to that of youthful Haley Jones, has worked wonders. 

It also helps that Howard and Jones have played together before while on the U.S. youth national team. The Dream coaching staff has also found a way to ensure player movement and spacing in their offensive scheme. 

Thus creating opportunities for multiple players to score. 

As a result, the Dream has made it a focal point to create a positive environment where all can succeed and contribute. 