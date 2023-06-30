The first domino of this NBA free agency and offseason could soon fall, as the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden are reportedly exploring potential trade options. The hysteria surrounding that situation could spill out across the league, with other stars being pursued in response to this stunner. Enter Damian Lillard.

The Portland Trail Blazers point guard appeared to address the latest Harden news and the possibility of him being traded to Philly in a cryptic tweet. “Survived too many storms to be bothered by Raindrops,” Lillard posted Thursday. Let the rampant speculation ensue. Again.

Survived too many storms to be bothered by Raindrops. — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 29, 2023

While it is trite to say, this whole situation has truly been a roller coaster ride for Blazers fans. Emotions change on a whim, with the anxiety of constantly hearing Lillard's name in trade rumors being compounded by ambiguous social media messages. That is not to criticize the seven-time All-Star.

He is certainly not the first athlete to indirectly express his feelings on Twitter. To his point, though, there just seems to be a new “storm” to endure every week. The James Harden monsoon could see Damian Lillard get swept out of Portland, if the Sixers are desperate enough to acquire another top guard.

The 32-year-old's tweet is seemingly positive for Rip City, however, if one is to perceive it as a response to him potentially being moved to Philadelphia or any other team. Lillard has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay with the team that drafted him but wants the franchise to build a competitive roster around him. Fans are not going to relax until they see their guy wearing a Trail Blazers uniform on opening tip-off this fall.

They, much like Lillard, are growing tired of all of these weather forecasts. Sunny skies may be out of reach, but clarity is essential for everyone to properly move forward.