A Damian Lillardtrade is on hold for now as the Portland Trail Blazers look for the best deal for their star. However, Lillard’s job as a dad is never done, and the NBA star posted a heartwarming video of him and his daughter, Kali Lillard, dunking a basketball.

Lillard posted a video to Instagram where he holds his two-year-old daughter up to the basket, and the youngster dunks the ball, just like her dad. And like any good future basketball star, she hung on the rim for good measure.

This moment between Damian Lillard and his daughter is too wholesome 🥹 (via @Dame_Lillard / IG) pic.twitter.com/YrTlmRpO5w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 17, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Damian Lillard’s daughter is one of the Blazers star’s three children. He also has a five-year-old son, Damian Lillard Jr., and Kali has a twin brother, Kalii.

This wholesome moment was surely a nice break for the seven-time All-Star. This NBA offseason has been dominated by the Damian Lillard trade request that the guard handed into his longtime team after they drafted guard Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft.

Lillard wants to go to the Miami Heat, but the Eastern Conference team’s trade package revolving around Tyler Herro isn’t a deal the Blazers are interested in. The teams have tried to get a third team involved but so far, no franchise has emerged to help facilitate this deal.

Lillard has been with the Blazers his entire career. The team took him No. 6 overall in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Weber State, and he’s become one of the best players in Blazers' history. He is the franchise’s leading scorer with 19,376 points and is No. 1 in several other categories such as points per game, 3-point baskets, free throw percentage, and more.