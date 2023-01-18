Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard did not hide his true feelings over the officiating late in the game of their 122-113 road loss to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night. Following the contest, Lillard pointed out that among the reasons the Blazers fell short of their mission to take down the Nuggets was the refs’ whistles which appeared to be out of control for him and his team (via Pat Graham of the Associated Press).

“It’s a lot of stuff that we could have done better, but down the stretch I just felt like the refs just decided the game,” said Lillard, who drew a technical foul late in the fourth quarter. “Obviously it’s going to be bumps, it’s going to be a physical game, both teams working hard to win a game. We get down the stretch and it was just like everything we did was a foul. That’s just what it seemed like to me.”

Damian Lillard gave it his all in the game like he always does. He paced all scorers with an astounding total of 44 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field, hitting six 3-pointers and going perfect on his 14 shots from the free-throw line. He also dished out eight dimes and grabbed three rebounds in 34 minutes. The Blazers were whistled for 24 personal fouls while Denver only got called for 15.  That was significantly more than Portland’s season average of 21.1 personal fouls per game going into the meeting with the Nuggets.

All Damian Lillard and the Blazers can do now is focus on their next assignment which is a home game versus James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers this coming Thursday.