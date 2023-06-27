The NBA was paying close attention to Damian Lillard's meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers, monitoring whether or not he would request a trade, and Brian Windhorst of ESPN said Lillard “absolutely did not” request one, and that he will not put pressure on the Trail Blazers in free agency, according to Adam Wells of Bleacher Report.

“This was the meeting that a lot of the league was watching to see if Damian Lillard requested a trade, and he absolutely did not,” Windhorst said on Get Up, according to Wells. “In fact, from what I understand, the tenor of the meeting was he doesn't want to put any pressure on the Blazers, that he wants to see how they do in free agency, and he's going to give them that time to do that. So, this is an interesting strategy move.”

It seems Lillard is waiting it out to see the Trail Blazers' plan in free agency. That could cause some teams waiting to see if he would request a trade to move on.

“He said at the end of the season, ‘get me veterans,'” Windhorst said on Get Up, according to Wells. “The draft came and went, no veterans. He's still not pressing, from what I've been told. That he's still going to give the Blazers every opportunity to work through this free-agency process this week, whether it's through trades or signing players. Now, I would tell you that this is going to potentially cause some teams who were going to make offers for him to have to move on with business. They were waiting to see whether Dame Lillard was going to be on the market before they started to make moves this week.”

With NBA free agency starting on Friday, Lillard should get some answers as to what Portland's plan is soon. Then we will know his decision regarding staying or leaving the team. Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin said the team remains committed to building a winner around Lillard.