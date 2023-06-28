The Portland Trail Blazers would undoubtedly have interest in adding a player of Draymond Green‘s caliber, particularly with a what's long been known to be a leaky defense.

However, much to their misfortune, it appears that Green was a no-show at a meeting that Blazers face of the franchise Damian Lillard is rumored to have set up to discuss the two teaming up together (per The Oregonian's Aaron J. Fentress). With that, Green continues to look like a lock to return to the Golden State Warriors, while the Blazers continue to look for ways to build a championship-caliber roster around Dame.

With limited draft capital — at least in terms of first round picks — over the next few seasons, the Blazers are rightly hesitant to surrender young talents like Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson. To that point, despite Dame's desire for Portland to create a championship-contender as soon as possible, the Blazers have to be committed to what's best for the franchise now and in the future.

A trade package centered around Anfernee Simons or Jusuf Nurkic could help Portland find the roster upgrade that they desire. However, other teams are just as reluctant as the Blazers to give up their marquee player.

So, it makes total sense to turn to free agency, and a potential roster addition like Green.

Of course, with the $12.4 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception and a maximum of just $4.6 million in projected cap space this offseason, Portland's options for reaching the goal that they share with Lillard may be a bit limited.