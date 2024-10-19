The Portland Trail Blazers will be looking to improve upon their disappointing 2023-24 season, but they will be without a key defender for the beginning of the campaign.

Matisse Thybulle has undergone a knee procedure and will miss 3-4 weeks, the team announced on Friday evening. Thybulle was traded to the Blazers during the 2023 season from the Philadelphia 76ers and played 65 games in '23-24, making 19 starts.

The former Washington standout averaged 5.4 points and is mostly known for his ability to lock up opponents. Thybulle is a two-time member of the All-Defensive Team. He was dealing with knee soreness throughout the preseason and decided to address it now rather than let the injury linger.

Thybulle is heading into his sixth NBA season. He was taken in the first round (20th overall) in the 2019 draft by the Boston Celtics but was traded to the 76ers immediately. He was an important player for Philly for years before they decided to part ways. The Blazers are a young team who are in the midst of a rebuild and Thybulle gives them ample experience.

The Blazers ranked 23rd in the Association in defensive rating last season and finished the campaign with a poor 21-61 record. Portland will be hoping Scoot Henderson can take a major jump in Year 2 after showing promise at times in his rookie season. There's definitely some talent on this roster; they just lack veteran presence. Thybulle is one of their oldest players alongside Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant.

Portland is 2-1 in preseason action so far and will face the Utah Jazz on Friday evening. The Blazers made some off-season moves to strengthen the squad, drafting 7 foot 2 Donovan Clingan and trading for Deni Avdija in July in a package centered around Malcolm Brogdon.

The Blazers start the 2024-25 season on Wednesday, October 23 against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.