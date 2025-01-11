The Portland Trail Blazers announced that Matisse Thybulle, sidelined for the entirety of the 2024-25 NBA season, is making progress in his recovery from a right ankle sprain suffered in November. The update marks a positive step forward for Thybulle’s return.

According to Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, Thybulle is undergoing return-to-play reconditioning and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The injury occurred as Thybulle was ramping up from a preseason knee procedure intended to address inflammation.

Matisse Thybulle’s potential return offers defensive boost for struggling Blazers

The 27-year-old wing has yet to make his season debut but played a significant role for the Trail Blazers last year. In 65 games, including 19 starts, Thybulle averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. He shot 39.7% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range, showcasing his defensive prowess and potential as a perimeter threat.

Related Portland Trail Blazers NewsArticle continues below
Is Blazers’ Deandre Ayton playing vs. Heat? Latest injury update
Is Blazers’ Deandre Ayton playing vs. Heat? Latest injury update
Nets’ next two games could play critical role in determining team’s draft position
Nets’ next two games could play critical role in determining team’s draft position
Heat vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds, pick, spread – 1/11/2025
Heat vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds, pick, spread – 1/11/2025

The Trail Blazers, currently holding a 13-24 record, are eager for Thybulle’s return as they look to reverse their fortunes in a challenging season. The team has struggled to maintain consistency on both ends of the court and views Thybulle's defensive expertise as a crucial component to bolstering their lineup. Portland recently wrapped up a grueling five-game road trip with a narrow 117-111 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

The team begins a five-game homestand Saturday night against the Miami Heat (19-17). While the Blazers have struggled in Thybulle’s absence, his return could provide a much-needed boost to their defensive intensity and depth on the wing.

Thybulle’s ability to disrupt passing lanes and guard multiple positions has long been a hallmark of his game. His return would not only strengthen Portland’s rotation but also bring additional leadership to a young team looking to find its footing.

With a re-evaluation scheduled in two weeks, the Trail Blazers will eagerly await further updates on Thybulle’s recovery as he inches closer to a potential season debut.