The Portland Trail Blazers announced that Matisse Thybulle, sidelined for the entirety of the 2024-25 NBA season, is making progress in his recovery from a right ankle sprain suffered in November. The update marks a positive step forward for Thybulle’s return.

According to Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, Thybulle is undergoing return-to-play reconditioning and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The injury occurred as Thybulle was ramping up from a preseason knee procedure intended to address inflammation.

Matisse Thybulle’s potential return offers defensive boost for struggling Blazers

The 27-year-old wing has yet to make his season debut but played a significant role for the Trail Blazers last year. In 65 games, including 19 starts, Thybulle averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. He shot 39.7% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range, showcasing his defensive prowess and potential as a perimeter threat.

The Trail Blazers, currently holding a 13-24 record, are eager for Thybulle’s return as they look to reverse their fortunes in a challenging season. The team has struggled to maintain consistency on both ends of the court and views Thybulle's defensive expertise as a crucial component to bolstering their lineup. Portland recently wrapped up a grueling five-game road trip with a narrow 117-111 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

The team begins a five-game homestand Saturday night against the Miami Heat (19-17). While the Blazers have struggled in Thybulle’s absence, his return could provide a much-needed boost to their defensive intensity and depth on the wing.

Thybulle’s ability to disrupt passing lanes and guard multiple positions has long been a hallmark of his game. His return would not only strengthen Portland’s rotation but also bring additional leadership to a young team looking to find its footing.

With a re-evaluation scheduled in two weeks, the Trail Blazers will eagerly await further updates on Thybulle’s recovery as he inches closer to a potential season debut.